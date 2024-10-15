A Road Along Quebec's Breathtaking Coast Is One Of The Best Whale-Watching Destinations

Head northeast out of Montreal, following the Estuary of St. Lawrence, and you're almost guaranteed to spot a whale spout or the cheeky flip of a fin. This breathtaking coastal road, better known as Route 138, offers wildlife and nature lovers a gleeful ride into the heart of the Quebecois wilderness and into the Côte Nord region, a little-known area on Canada's coastline.

Route 138 is over 800 miles long, a highway that begins just south of Montreal and winds its way along the St. Lawrence River, and eventually the estuary, to the remote Côte Nord village of Kegaska. Cetaceans of all shapes and sizes flock to these waters in Quebec's summer months, looking to dine on a smorgasbord of krill. While a variety of whales, dolphins, and porpoises come to this area of Canada for their summer vacation, including humpback, minke, and blue whales, they stay for the beginning of fall too before heading back to the Caribbean for the winter. In total, 13 different species of whales make their way to this area every year!

Affectionately referred to as the "Whale Route" and "Les Route des Baleines" in French, you'll also come across plenty of dedicated observation points along the way. In fact, you can see whales right from the shoreline along this rural highway, without ever needing to risk seasickness on a whale-watching tour. Whether you're a wildlife lover in search of the world's largest creatures or you simply love being out in nature and exploring off-the-beaten-path, this is the ideal Canadian road trip!

