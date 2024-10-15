Croatia's Lake Region Looks Like Niagara Falls And The Grand Canyon Combined, Per Rick Steves

Croatia is a country with a long and rich history, a culture that rivals neighboring Italy while offering travelers better bang for their buck. But it's also revered among travelers for its beautiful, dramatic landscape and natural wonders, including its idyllic pebble beaches, which boast the cleanest water for swimming in Europe, along with imposing, rugged mountains. No wonder, then, that travel expert Rick Steves waxes lyrical about Croatia, and especially the breathtaking Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia's largest national park.

Steves is effusive in his praise of the park, writing in a Facebook post for Rick Steves' Europe, "Imagine Niagara Falls diced and sprinkled over a heavily forested Grand Canyon." That Steves evokes two of the United States' most impressive pieces of natural beauty is high praise indeed, but the travel writer isn't the only person who has fallen in love with Croatia's lush and verdant Plitvice Lakes. Once something of a well-kept Croatian secret, increasingly Plitvice Lakes National Park is becoming a major draw for international travelers, and with so many beautiful features, there's little wonder why it's now one of Croatia's most-visited attractions.