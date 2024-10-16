Hidden In The Smokies Is A Tiny Tennessee Town With Orchards, No Crowds, And Unmatched Charm
When you think of Tennessee, popular spots like Nashville, Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, and the Great Smoky Mountains probably come to mind. However, there's a charming small town in the northeastern region of the Smokies that's often overlooked, despite being close to these major tourism hubs. Cosby, Tennessee, is known for its apple orchards, scenic views, and nature trails. According to the Census Reporter, the city only makes up over five square miles of The Volunteer State's size, with a population of over 630 people (reported in 2022). It's less than four hours east of Nashville and about 40 minutes east of Pigeon Forge and Dollywood. However, you don't need to leave the town to find activities. From distilleries to boutiques and even hiking with llamas, you'll have a unique experience leaving long-lasting memories.
It's the kind of city that will make you fall in love with nature (if you haven't already). With its serene creeks, cascading waterfalls, and peaceful campsites, Cosby is where you come to unwind. With such a small population and located near popular destinations, you'll avoid the hustle and bustle of a tourist-trapped city and have the getaway of your dreams. Seasonally, it's enjoyable because you get different experiences year-round, such as in the Fall, when you get the foliage and peak apple harvesting season. People travel around the globe to get the benefits one tiny city gets to experience daily.
Apple orchards provide a local cuisine
If jelly or jam is the ultimate debate around your breakfast table, you'll be begging to vacation in Cosby. It's home to the very popular Carver's Orchard and Applehouse Restaurant. In fact, it might even be more sought-after than Beak and Skiff in New York, and that orchard was named one of the best in America. Carver's has over 3,400 reviews, with a near five-star rating on Google Reviews. While Beak and Skiff's rating comes close, it only has 1,100-plus submissions in comparison. Carver's is a family-owned orchard that started as early as 1942. The orchard has evolved to 75 acres and harvests more than 125 different types of apples. Now, visitors enjoy mouthwatering menu items all made with — you guessed it — apples! A fan favorite is Carver's fried apple pies.
Aside from Carver's, there is also Baxter's Orchard. This local spot doesn't seem to have the same popularity as Carver's, but that could be because they opened 20 years later. Baxter's is also family-owned, and TripAdvisor reviewers love it for its intimate setting, revealing that it feels more like a spot for the locals. Guests' favorites happen to be their jelly and jam. (It might be safe to say their breakfast table conversations are less tense than the rest of us.)
The Great Smokies and incredible trails along the way
Many attractions in Tennessee transport tourists to extraordinary places, like the Parthenon or Dolly Parton's curated Hollywood (Dollywood). These marvels bring people from around the world to the U.S. state. However, one destination continues to attract visitors without the gimmicks. The Great Smoky Mountains, one of the most famed mountain ranges in America, stretches into Cosby, Tennessee, and instead of just sticking around for a couple of hours, you can stay overnight. At The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you can rent a clearing area to go camping and gaze at the night sky under the stars.
Follow different hiking trails at the park to see spectacular sights, like the cascading waters of Hen Wallow Falls. The leaves turn hues of yellow and orange when the Fall season strikes, bringing out the park's vibrant beauty. You'll also find Cosby Creek Watershed, where the trees give the forest a lush green drape, and the moss dresses the rocks below. Here, you can go fly fishing and catch brook trout.
Another trail from the campground will lead you to Mt. Cammerer's Fire Tower. Once at the top, walk up the tower's steps for a more elevated view. You'll be so blown away that your head will be in the clouds — seriously. The summit peaks at 4,928 feet (via Hiking the Smokys), nearly brushing the atmospheric "pillows." If you're only stopping by this adorable town, be sure to leave through Foothills Parkway East, a highway with sensational cliffside views of the Smokies.