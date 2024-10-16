Hidden In The Smokies Is A Tiny Tennessee Town With Orchards, No Crowds, And Unmatched Charm

When you think of Tennessee, popular spots like Nashville, Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, and the Great Smoky Mountains probably come to mind. However, there's a charming small town in the northeastern region of the Smokies that's often overlooked, despite being close to these major tourism hubs. Cosby, Tennessee, is known for its apple orchards, scenic views, and nature trails. According to the Census Reporter, the city only makes up over five square miles of The Volunteer State's size, with a population of over 630 people (reported in 2022). It's less than four hours east of Nashville and about 40 minutes east of Pigeon Forge and Dollywood. However, you don't need to leave the town to find activities. From distilleries to boutiques and even hiking with llamas, you'll have a unique experience leaving long-lasting memories.

It's the kind of city that will make you fall in love with nature (if you haven't already). With its serene creeks, cascading waterfalls, and peaceful campsites, Cosby is where you come to unwind. With such a small population and located near popular destinations, you'll avoid the hustle and bustle of a tourist-trapped city and have the getaway of your dreams. Seasonally, it's enjoyable because you get different experiences year-round, such as in the Fall, when you get the foliage and peak apple harvesting season. People travel around the globe to get the benefits one tiny city gets to experience daily.