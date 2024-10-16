One Of America's Best Aquariums Is An Absolute Must-Visit On Oregon's Scenic Coast
If you're taking a trip to the lovely Oregon coast, whether you're spending some time in the artistic haven of Lincoln City or the stunning and budget-friendly Cannon Beach, you have to make a stop in Newport to visit one of the country's top aquariums. The Oregon Coast Aquarium has been listed as one of the top 16 aquariums in the country in 2024 by U.S. News and made Travel Channel's 2024 top ten — and for good reason. This facility, centered on the creatures of Oregon's coastline, has accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, meaning it meets high standards for animal care and is a great educational experience for your family. Just 25 miles south of Lincoln City, there are all sorts of creatures to observe and, in some cases, touch. It even has live cameras to watch animals like seabirds, otters, and sharks before and after your visit.
You can purchase your all-day passes here, with adults 18-64 currently around $30, seniors and ages 13 to 17 around $24, and kids 3 to 12 around $20 with discounts for members. (Kids under 3 are free.) There are even things like a behind-the-scenes tour so you can see animals being cared for and an experience where you spend some time actually touching jellyfish for an additional price. One thing you don't have to worry about budgeting for is parking, as there is a large, free parking lot with several EV charging stations. There are both indoor and outdoor exhibits, so pack up your raincoats just in case and get ready to experience life under the sea.
What to see and do at the Oregon Coast Aquarium
At the Oregon Coast Aquarium, you'll get a chance to experience what it's like to have these ocean animals in your space with several daily animal presentations and otter, seabird, and other feedings you can watch. There are even animal meet and greets, so you're not just looking at them through glass. One spot you won't be able to resist is the Passages of the Deep, which lets you walk through three clear underwater tunnels: a reef exhibit, a flats exhibit, and one that shows you life in the open ocean with four shark species, bat rays, and more swimming all around you. Then there is the Octopus Cave exhibit, featuring the fascinating giant Pacific octopuses, ranging between 20 and 60 pounds each. Outside, you can see mammals and birds like adorable otters, sea lions, harbor seals, and turkey vultures. There are a whopping 61,000 fish and invertebrates to spot as well. In the Discovery Zone, kids can have story time with an animal ambassador, do some painting and crafts, and even use a microscope.
One review on TripAdvisor said of the Oregon Coast Aquarium, "Visiting the Oregon Coast Aquarium was a highlight of our trip. The diverse marine life was beautifully showcased, offering an intimate glimpse into the underwater world. The exhibits were well-maintained and educational, making it a perfect outing for couples like us seeking both entertainment and knowledge. A must-visit!" After your aquarium experience, you can take a drive south on the Oregon coast for around 16 miles to enjoy a laidback beach day in nearby Waldport, where you may even see some of the same types of animals you spotted at the aquarium, this time in their natural habitat.