One Of America's Best Aquariums Is An Absolute Must-Visit On Oregon's Scenic Coast

If you're taking a trip to the lovely Oregon coast, whether you're spending some time in the artistic haven of Lincoln City or the stunning and budget-friendly Cannon Beach, you have to make a stop in Newport to visit one of the country's top aquariums. The Oregon Coast Aquarium has been listed as one of the top 16 aquariums in the country in 2024 by U.S. News and made Travel Channel's 2024 top ten — and for good reason. This facility, centered on the creatures of Oregon's coastline, has accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, meaning it meets high standards for animal care and is a great educational experience for your family. Just 25 miles south of Lincoln City, there are all sorts of creatures to observe and, in some cases, touch. It even has live cameras to watch animals like seabirds, otters, and sharks before and after your visit.

You can purchase your all-day passes here, with adults 18-64 currently around $30, seniors and ages 13 to 17 around $24, and kids 3 to 12 around $20 with discounts for members. (Kids under 3 are free.) There are even things like a behind-the-scenes tour so you can see animals being cared for and an experience where you spend some time actually touching jellyfish for an additional price. One thing you don't have to worry about budgeting for is parking, as there is a large, free parking lot with several EV charging stations. There are both indoor and outdoor exhibits, so pack up your raincoats just in case and get ready to experience life under the sea.