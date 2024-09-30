Oregon's Scenic Coast Boasts An Artsy Haven With Breathtaking Beaches

It would be an understatement to describe the Oregon Coast as magical. With extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean and verdant forests, this destination is beyond bucket list worthy. The region also has some of the best West Coast beach towns to visit, such as Lincoln City, located about two hours from Portland. According to Portland State University, Lincoln City had a population of under 11,000 as of 2021. Although it's a small town, this doesn't mean it lacks in offerings. It features a thriving arts community, and colorful glass orbs called floats are arguably Lincoln City's signature piece. In fact, visitors can create these at the Lincoln City Glass Center.

Of course, Lincoln City is also home to several picturesque Pacific Northwest beaches, including Siletz Bay and Nelscott Beach. There's also Roads End State Recreation Site. It's ranked as one of the best things to do in Lincoln City on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer writing, "You will be greeted with many different wonders of rock formations. At low tide there is a whole new world to explore. Take in the awesome beauty of Mother Earth." All told, there's more than seven miles of beaches in Lincoln City. But there's another reason why the beaches here are a standout: Finders Keepers.

With Finders Keepers, visitors can search for floats that were intentionally hidden by volunteers (referred to as Float Fairies) throughout Lincoln City's beaches. Many Tripadvisor reviewers mentioned discovering floats at Roads End State Recreation Site. This free activity is suited for all ages and makes for an unforgettable Lincoln City souvenir. However, there's much more art to discover in Lincoln City.

