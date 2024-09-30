Oregon's Scenic Coast Boasts An Artsy Haven With Breathtaking Beaches
It would be an understatement to describe the Oregon Coast as magical. With extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean and verdant forests, this destination is beyond bucket list worthy. The region also has some of the best West Coast beach towns to visit, such as Lincoln City, located about two hours from Portland. According to Portland State University, Lincoln City had a population of under 11,000 as of 2021. Although it's a small town, this doesn't mean it lacks in offerings. It features a thriving arts community, and colorful glass orbs called floats are arguably Lincoln City's signature piece. In fact, visitors can create these at the Lincoln City Glass Center.
Of course, Lincoln City is also home to several picturesque Pacific Northwest beaches, including Siletz Bay and Nelscott Beach. There's also Roads End State Recreation Site. It's ranked as one of the best things to do in Lincoln City on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer writing, "You will be greeted with many different wonders of rock formations. At low tide there is a whole new world to explore. Take in the awesome beauty of Mother Earth." All told, there's more than seven miles of beaches in Lincoln City. But there's another reason why the beaches here are a standout: Finders Keepers.
With Finders Keepers, visitors can search for floats that were intentionally hidden by volunteers (referred to as Float Fairies) throughout Lincoln City's beaches. Many Tripadvisor reviewers mentioned discovering floats at Roads End State Recreation Site. This free activity is suited for all ages and makes for an unforgettable Lincoln City souvenir. However, there's much more art to discover in Lincoln City.
An art-filled itinerary for Lincoln City, Oregon
If you want to increase your chances of finding one of the many thousands of floats on Lincoln City's beaches, know that there are certain times of the year where more are hidden, including during holidays. Note that if you do discover a float, make sure to register it online for a certificate of authenticity. An example of a float and where they can be found on the shore can be seen in the TikTok above. As you can see, glassblowing is quintessential to Lincoln City. After spending time at the beach, head to Alder House to view free glassblowing demonstrations. Keep in mind that Alder House, which also sells glass pieces, is only open seasonally. Nevertheless, there are other art experiences to be had in Lincoln City.
At Mossy Creek Pottery, visitors can view and shop for mugs and more. These items are made by various artists, many of whom are local to the Pacific Northwest. Housed in a former farmhouse that is surrounded by greenery, Tripadivsor reviews rave about Mossy Creek Pottery. "This is the most beautiful gallery I've been to in years. Every single piece of art and pottery is incredible," states one user. Mossy Creek Pottery is open daily but does have seasonal hours.
Those who want to explore Lincoln City should check out the Lincoln City art trail digital passport. The free mobile guide presents users with the addresses and background information behind various public art sites throughout town. This includes murals, sculptures, and more. In short, this is an amazing sight-seeing experience for first-time Lincoln City visitors and art enthusiasts alike.
Outdoor adventures and more in Lincoln City, Oregon
In addition to visitors immersing themselves in art in Lincoln City, there are plenty of ways to do the same with nature. For instance, they can take a kayak tour of the gorgeous Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge with Safari Town Surf Shop. For those who wish to enhance their Lincoln City beach day, Safari Town Surf Shop also offers surfboard rentals. Tours and rentals can be booked online. Rather hike instead? Check out The Knoll. This three-mile forest trail is known for its sweeping ocean vistas. A map of the trailhead can be found online. In addition, Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge has various trails.
Enjoying the flora and fauna at the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy is another must-do in Lincoln City. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "The garden is gorgeous at any time of year. What a lovely feature in this small town!" Admission to the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy is free and furry friends are welcome. If Lincoln City has captured your attention for your next Oregon Coast getaway, there are several highly-rated accommodation options available, such as Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort, Ascend Hotel Collection.
The 3.5-star hotel is located steps away from the beach and offers complimentary breakfast. Dining options are also plentiful. One standout eatery is The Wildflower Grill, which serves breakfast and lunch in a dreamy cottage. If you're looking for more to explore nearby, Waldport, a quiet town and secret spot for a laidback beach vacation, is only about an hour away from Lincoln City. Liked this story? Check out other underrated destinations in Oregon.