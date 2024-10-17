Hidden In A Forest Is Italy's Electricity-Free Handmade Amusement Park Loved By Thrill Seekers

There are so many reasons to love visiting Italy besides the food and the wine. Clearly, the country is amazing for foodies, but there are also many unique experiences to enjoy depending on your destination. In fact, you can make a whole trip by skipping the overrated tourist traps in Italy altogether in favor of something a little off the beaten path. How about a few thrills with your meal? No, we're not talking about visiting a haunted mansion. By traveling a little further away from a particularly popular Italian city, you and the entire family can enjoy a meal with a side of some fun rides at a handmade, electricity-free amusement park called Ai Pioppi.

Ai Pioppi, or Osteria Ai Pioppi as it is sometimes called, is located in Nervesa della Battaglia in the province of Treviso (north of Venice). The park opened in 1969 thanks to owner Bruno Ferrin, who began at first by just opening a Frasca (a sort of open-air restaurant or meeting place for locals). After the restaurant took off, Ferrin started building a playground on the land around it, including swings, slides, and even a merry-go-round and a roller coaster. While the rides aren't as complex as some other highly rated theme parks in Europe, visitors have plenty of thrills, and the rides surprisingly operate without any electric motors. Today, Ai Piopi has 45 rides sprawled over 30,000 square meters.

