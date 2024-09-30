12 Highest-Rated Theme Parks Across Europe, According To Reviews

Europe is known for its many historic attractions, from the Louvre in Paris to Stonehenge in the U.K. While these customarily top people's must-see lists, there's a different kind of adventure that awaits visitors who hope to experience thrilling rollercoasters, costumed characters galore, and the scent of sweet treats wafting through the air. The continent happens to be home to some of the best amusement parks in the world — and some of the most unique, too.

Featuring attractions that run the gamut from classic to exhilarating, these parks offer something for solo travelers, thrill-seekers, and families alike. Whether you're in it for scenery, nostalgia, or history, you can soak up all of that while adding fun to your experience at every one of these parks. All are vividly decorated, carefully planned, and incredibly imaginative.

Climb onto an old-world carousel in the summer heat, or experience Christmas at one of the parks in all of their festive glory. No matter which European theme park you choose, you can expect to make some incredible memories at any time of the year. Below are 12 of the highest-rated destinations, selected from a combination of visitor reviews and expert rankings.

