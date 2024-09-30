12 Highest-Rated Theme Parks Across Europe, According To Reviews
Europe is known for its many historic attractions, from the Louvre in Paris to Stonehenge in the U.K. While these customarily top people's must-see lists, there's a different kind of adventure that awaits visitors who hope to experience thrilling rollercoasters, costumed characters galore, and the scent of sweet treats wafting through the air. The continent happens to be home to some of the best amusement parks in the world — and some of the most unique, too.
Featuring attractions that run the gamut from classic to exhilarating, these parks offer something for solo travelers, thrill-seekers, and families alike. Whether you're in it for scenery, nostalgia, or history, you can soak up all of that while adding fun to your experience at every one of these parks. All are vividly decorated, carefully planned, and incredibly imaginative.
Climb onto an old-world carousel in the summer heat, or experience Christmas at one of the parks in all of their festive glory. No matter which European theme park you choose, you can expect to make some incredible memories at any time of the year. Below are 12 of the highest-rated destinations, selected from a combination of visitor reviews and expert rankings.
Gardaland Resort, Italy
Ranked the top amusement park in Italy and the eighth largest in Europe, Gardaland Resort is set along Lake Garda. It's home to the theme park, the Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium (where a whopping 5,000 creatures dwell!), and a LEGOLAND Water Park for those who would rather be in the water than watch it.
Peppa Pig Land celebrates the popular British pig with an assortment of rides, including rainbow-toned hot air balloons that soar above the "land" and a train ride. For adventure, head straight to Oblivion, a vertical-drop rollercoaster, or Raptor, a wing coaster that isn't for the timid. Of the latter, one Reddit user shares, "It's a really good ride overall. It has a pretty forceful drop for a wing coaster, the in line twist is long, fun and feels unusual."
There's plenty of R&R at Gardaland, too. Take a breather at the T-Relax Park, where colorful dinosaur artwork lends character to the leafy space. Or find some true respite in the shaded comfort of Shaman, where large trees provide a canopy — and an escape from the park's chaos. You can always go for a ride on the old-fashioned carousel or climb to the top of the Fantasy Kingdom if you'd prefer some leisurely activity. There are three themed properties on the grounds of the park, including Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel, and Gardaland Magic Hotel.
Puy du Fou, France
History junkies may want to make their way to Les Epesses, a commune located in the French region of Pays de la Loire in the department of Vendée. The culture-rich Puy du Fou offers an entirely different type of theme park experience that takes visitors on a journey through various eras in time. Take your pick from the Roman Era, Middle Ages, Renaissance period, Great Century, Belle Epoque, or 20th Century — and prepare to be dazzled, according to reviewers.
"We were blown away by the shows — I would describe them as like some Merlin Attractions, such as Warwick Castle or any of the Dungeons, meets the Circus — but so much bigger and better!" exclaims blogger Pinkoddy. "The fighting scenes were so impressive at Le Signe Du Triomphe (Roman Games) that one of my children asked me if the blood was real!"
Indeed, the spectacles are showy — and some are even immersive, as visitors can travel centuries back in time and be a part of the storytelling themselves. Discover what it was like to take to the stormy high seas in the late 18th century in the Le Mystère de La Pérouse attraction, or step right into a World War I battle scene in Les Amoureux de Verdun. The park is also home to assorted concept "villages" bearing authentic touches of yesteryear — think old-world sweets shops, barns, and vegetable gardens.
Tivoli Gardens, Denmark
In the Copenhagen city center is Tivoli Gardens, the iconic amusement park (and second oldest in the world!) whose doors opened in 1843. Offering traditional appeal coupled with modern attractions, the park is known for its enchanting gardens and fairytale-like atmosphere. Of course, there are also plenty of rides that range from family-friendly to jaw-dropping — and that versatility is part of the park's popularity.
There are several rollercoasters, like the looping Demon that stretches nearly 92 feet overhead and the zippy Milky Way Express soaring above the park. Tamer attractions abound, too, like the colorful carousel with its bobbing elephants, horses, and giraffes, the Dragon Boats floating languidly on the water, and the nostalgic Vintage Cars modeled after antique-style automobiles.
Tivoli Gardens lives up to the name with its many opportunities for floral exploration. There's an elegant orangery, delicately decorated garden dotted with pergolas, bamboo forest influenced by Chinese design concepts, and space populated by vibrant floral installations and towering trees. The park is also home to an aquarium, concert hall, and active water fountains. One Redditor proclaimed, "It is absolutely worth visiting while in Copenhagen. It's nothing like any amusement park you've been to before."
Efteling, the Netherlands
Visiting imaginative Efteling is like walking straight into a fairytale. The largest theme park in the Netherlands opened in 1952. In a charming storybook setting where adventure and folklore collide, the park is jam-packed with attractions for all ages. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "This has got to be one of the top family theme parks in Europe with rides and entertainment for all ages. Our party ranged from 18 months to 68 years and we were all able to go on various rides."
For those who love classic tales, the Fairytale Forest gives guests the chance to wander through life-sized depictions from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White. There are plenty of thrills beyond the forest for those who seek an adrenaline rush. Joris en de Draak is a wooden racing rollercoaster that will have you screaming (with joy), while Baron 1898 is a shocking dive-style coaster that catapults riders into a mineshaft. For relaxation, stop at the Thai-influenced Pagode, a temple offering panoramic views.
Featuring lush gardens, winding pathways, forests, and beautiful architecture, the park earns high praise from visitors. One Reddit user shared, "The Efteling gets the best grades for atmosphere, and it's built in a large piece of nature." Seasonal events, like the Winter Efteling, transform the park into wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and hot chocolate. Whether you're drawn there for the thrill of a fast-paced ride or because you want to revisit your childhood, you'll find something to savor at this captivating park where fantasy temporarily becomes reality.
LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, England
Located two miles outside of the Windsor city center, LEGOLAND Windsor is a dream for kids who can't get enough of the colorful blocks. It's not just the many rides and attractions that make it a must-visit for toy lovers — it's also that there are an impressive 80 million LEGO bricks in the park! It's smart to plan your visit ahead of time, as there are 11 distinctly themed lands ranging from the Knight's Kingdom to Pirates Shores.
Despite the kid-friendly nature of LEGOLAND Windsor, it's a place that even adults can enjoy. Says one Tripadvisor reviewer, "We went for a family day out last August and it was brilliant fun, queue times not too long, plenty of rides and attractions to keep the kiddos entertained and the 'big kids' had a great day too." Kids will appreciate the colorful Magical Forest, where LEGO-built "animals" lurk at every turn. Budding builders can even make their LEGO construction fantasies a reality at The Brick! There's also a LEGO City Driving School where even wee ones can safely get behind the wheel and take their block-mobile for a spin. Trains, rollercoasters, and water-based rides round out the fun. After all that walking (and building!), take a breather at a live show. Whether you're catching a 4D movie or enjoying a fairytale at the theatre, you'll appreciate the creativity behind every story.
Europa-Park, Germany
The largest theme park in Germany, Europa-Park features more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. Situated near the French border in Rust, this destination has 17 European-themed and three fantasy-themed areas. The park regularly draws over five million visitors each year, offering something for everyone from thrill-seekers to families with young children.
Among the highlights here are its top-tier rollercoasters. The Silver Star coaster gives guests a distinctly "weightless" sensation as the ride soars through the air. For even more daring visitors, the Blue Fire Megacoaster takes riders on a jaw-dropping journey that goes from slow to zoom in just 2.5 seconds, while the WODAN Timburcoaster is a wooden coaster that soars upwards of 131 feet. The park offers more relaxed experiences, too, like the flying Voletarium theatre that soars over Europe's landscapes.
Each country-themed zone at Europa-Park is meticulously designed, featuring elegant architecture and performances that celebrate the diversity of each country. There's also mouth-watering cuisine courtesy of more than 50 restaurants serving everything from pizza to pastries. According to blogger Wanderlust Chloe, "there is plenty to keep a gourmet food lover like me happy." Whether you're enjoying a flamenco show in "Spain" or enjoying some sausages and beer in a replica biergarten,, you'll be drawn to Europa-Park's authenticity.
Liseberg, Sweden
Since opening its gates in 1923, Liseberg has been a beloved Swedish destination. From the old-world appeal of the Blomsterkarusellen carousel to the wild Helix rollercoaster touted as the longest in all of Scandinavia, the theme park offers something for laid-back visitors and adrenaline junkies alike. In between it all, there are colorful 17th-century gardens, an amusement arcade packed with video games, and charming shops brimming with everything from candy to souvenirs.
One reviewer on ManiaHub wrote, "The location in Gothenburg is amazing and I like the fact that many of the rides are built into the hillside, whilst also entwining between each other." Another visitor shared on TowersStreet, "Liseberg clearly take great care when it comes to planting, there are some lovely flower beds in various places. You also have the Liseberg Gardens on the hillside just as you enter the park. It all serves to enhance the positive atmosphere that the park has."
For those who don't want to venture far, the Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel is situated adjacent to the south entrance of the park, offering a convenient base for guests to enjoy the attractions without leaving the area. With its many annual events, natural beauty, and blend of both classic attractions and modern rides, Liseberg provides a memorable experience for all visitors.
Disneyland Paris, France
Home to both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, the European version of the "Happiest Place on Earth" has classics rides, magical parades, and restaurants and shops galore to help Disney enthusiasts get their fill. Disneyland Park is separated into five distinct areas: Fantasyland, Adventureland, Discoveryland, Frontierland, and Main Street, USA. Here's where purists can join the Pirates of the Caribbean, meet Mickey Mouse, or buy some Star Wars goodies. At Walt Disney Studios Park, visitors lose themselves in interactive exhibits and rides based on the Disney, Marvel, and Pixar universes. Stop by the Toon Studio for an immersive look at popular animation, or visit the Worlds of Pixar to explore the worlds of "Ratatouille," "Finding Nemo," and more.
When it's time for a breather — and you'll need them in the midst of exploring both parks — you'll be spoiled for choice at the many themed eateries peppered throughout. Whether you're craving French fare, Indian food, pizza, ice cream, or almost anything else, you're likely to find it here. Blogger Stress Free Mickey summed up one of the biggest highlights of their family's trip: "One of the details we LOVED was there were Disney characters throughout the parks in different places. Wall-E and EVE, Kaa from [The] Jungle Book, Carle [sic] and Russel from Up."
PortAventura World, Spain
Set along Spain's Costa Dorada, PortAventura World opened in 1995. The park boasts a diverse array of attractions spread across six themed areas spanning over 250 acres. Visitors can journey through the vibrant cultures of Mediterranean Europe, ancient China, Polynesia, the Far West, Mexico, and joyous SésamoAventura for the kids. One Tripadvisor reviewer reported, "This theme park is the best we've been to in Europe, and it gives those in Florida a run for their money. The theming throughout is excellent."
Each zone offers a distinctive atmosphere, from the traditional mariachi music piped throughout Mexico to the Buffalo Rodeo ride in the Far West. For younger visitors, SésamoAventura (Sesame Street) is a colorful escape complete with opportunities to mingle with Bert and Ernie and a selection of gentle, age-appropriate rides — plus plenty of tasty favorites like burgers and pizza. There are over 40 rides, including the iconic Shambhala (which, incidentally, is one of the tallest rollercoasters in Europe, per Coasterpedia), the vibrant El Secreto de los Mayas maze, and the exhilarating Grand Canyon Rapids ride on the waters of the faux Colorado River.
In addition to the rides, there's a wide range of family-friendly activities and shows. Dance lovers will love the exuberant Can Can Story, while thrill-seeking visitors will revel in the action of the West Gold Frenzy. Musicals, dances, parades, and educational activities are all on offer at this diverse park on the Catalonian coastline.
Phantasialand, Germany
Phantasialand, situated in Brühl, Germany, halfway between Cologne and Bonn, features multiple themed zones boasting meticulous attention to detail. Step back in time to 1920s Berlin, explore the jewel-toned architecture in China Town, encounter dragons and goblins in Klugheim, and marvel in the authenticity found at Deep in Africa — and that's just a taste of what you can expect across these beautifully designed lands. One Reddit user shared, "It's really impressive to see how every theme seemingly blends into the next one."
Phantasialand's Taron rollercoaster may be the ultimate starting point for its speedy twists and turns through Klugheim. As travel blogger Exploring Kiwis puts it, "Taron is quite literally a beast!" If you dare ride the winding Black Mamba, you'll take in the park's incredible scenery while soaring through Deep in Africa while upside down (yes, really). Watch out for the waterfalls and the rock formations that whiz by you! For a gentler experience, the three-dimensional Maus Au Chocolat takes riders on a fun-for-all mouse hunt. If you're visiting during the cooler months, prepare to be dazzled by the lights, ice rinks, and seasonal rides throughout Wintertraum. When it's time for a bite, prepare to be overwhelmed by the options at Phantasialand. Each themed area is home to multiple options offering everything from tacos and noodles to eclairs and ice cream.
Alton Towers, England
More than 40 rides and attractions await at Alton Towers, located in the Midlands town of Staffordshire. Steeped in history, the park boasts an impressively rich background. Although the theme park itself opened in 1980, the grounds were once part of an Iron Age camp before eventually becoming home to the Earls of Shrewsbury. The U.K.'s largest amusement park offers plenty to see and do, with each attraction carefully designed — much to the delight of visitors. A Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Fantastic day out at the beautiful Alton Towers. Definitely the best theme park in Britain, wonderful setting and rides that are unforgettable."
That's equally evident as you experience the rides. Whether you're a solo adventurer seeking thrills or traveling with the kids, Alton Towers won't disappoint. The littles will love the opportunity to get prehistoric at Andy's Adventures Dinosaur Dig or to engage in sensory fun at Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge. These kid-friendly attractions are part of CBeebies Land, based on the British television network for children. There are also other assorted themed areas that older visitors will enjoy. The flying Galactica rollercoaster dares visitors to soar through the Forbidden Valley, while TH13TEEN, touted as "the world's first vertical free fall drop rollercoaster," takes riders into the chilling Dark Forest. Lively shows and versatile dining options round out the experience.
Futuroscope, France
The uniquely designed Futuroscope is an imaginative theme park where futuristic technology and immersive experiences collide. Offering cinematic spectacles and cutting-edge attractions, this French theme park situated in the Vienne department offers an encounter unlike any other. It's home to both the attractions at Futuroscope and the water-based activities at Aquascope. Visitors can dive into virtual worlds, experience 4D effects, and enjoy rides that incorporate real-time effects. It's as educational as it is thrilling, with fun options for visitors of all ages.
Attractions like Arthur, the 4D Adventure, created by filmmaker Luc Besson, take riders on an adventure that has to be experienced to be believed. "We felt as if we were flying but you never leave the ground," exclaimed blogger Global Mouse Travels. Visit outer space with Destination Mars, or head to the indoor water park at Aquascope for eight creatively designed water slides. There's even a kid-specific area where littles have the opportunity to mingle with Kraki, the undersea octopus. It wouldn't be an adventure without a visit to Space Loop, a "rollercoaster restaurant" where food arrives to your table via a speedy rail. If you're there at night, The Key to Dreams will leave you mesmerized by its three-dimensional effects and electrifying light show. According to blogger Travel with Pau, "I have visited hundreds of immersive experiences and this one has been one-of-a-kind."
Methodology
Choosing the best European theme parks was tough, as the continent is home to many options featuring exciting rides, shows, and attractions. We pored over blogs from seasoned travelers and checked travel review sections on Tripadvisor and Reddit. The result is a list of 12 well-loved parks that stood out above the rest, all of which are sure to make for a memorable getaway.