A Surfing Hotspot And Tranquil Shoreline Await On Spain's Northern Coast
You might not associate epic waves with Northern Spain, but one of the most sought after surfing spots in the world clings to Basque Country coast. Located along the Bay of Biscay, Mundaka is a surfing mecca and often touted as the "Surfing Capital of Spain." Particularly known for its famous left-hand barrel wave, surfing pros and battle-tested locals alike flock here to try their hand at catching these evasive breakers.
Aside from its status as an ideal spot to hang 10, Mundaka is a tranquil Basque village that still holds tight to tradition. You won't find any big name box stores or fast food chains here. Instead this sleepy town fringed with mountains and estuaries reveals a side of Spain that many visitors never get to see, where the traditional Basque language is still spoken and many livelihoods are tied to the sea.
While beach bums looking for Spain's sunny Mediterranean coastline might be disappointed, those who love peaceful walks along moody shores, rolling green hills, and famous culinary traditions will love discovering one of the country's hidden gems.
Why is Mundaka a legendary surfing destination?
Surfing pros flock to Mundaka every year, despite its icy water temperatures, searching for the famous left hand barrel wave. Thought to potentially be one of longest waves in the world, this phenomenon only occurs at certain times annually, typically in the fall, and you'll need near-perfect conditions to witness it (or surf it). Southwest winds, NW Atlantic groundswells, and low tide, coupled with a uniquely shaped sandbank in the Bay of Biscay, culminate to create these waves at the mouth of the Urdaibai River.
While these waves are only for the experts, amateurs and curious travelers alike can admire the pro's surfing prowess from the shore on Barra de Mundaka. If you're looking to catch waves that are a little more amateur, nearby Playa de Laida is kinder to beginners. There are also a few surf shops in town that visitors can sign up with, ensuring both fun and safety.
Things to do in and around Mundaka
Aside from surfing, there are plenty of other things to do in Mundaka, Spain. Start by exploring the center of town, with its colorful, traditional architecture and port, full of boats. While you're in the heart of Mundaka, go in search of Basque pintxos and other culinary favorites like locally produced txakoli, one of Spain's most praised white wines. While you won't find a treasure trove of Michelin-star restaurants like nearby San Sebastian, the Michelin Guide Restaurant Portuondo is a great place to start, and the Basque Country is known as a paradise for food and wine lovers.
Located on the outskirts of town, the 19th-century Hermitage of Saint Catherine offers a quiet spot for reflection with views over the sea, while just a bit further south the Church of Santa Maria is a site of religious worship since the 11th-century. If you happen to be visiting in autumn, stroll down to Mundaka's main beach in search of the surfers who are no doubt lined up to try and snag the elusive left barrel wave. If you're visiting Mundaka for a day or two, the UNESCO Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve is another great stop. Apart from offering sweeping landscapes and an array of ecosystems, from Cantabrian holm oak forests to wetlands, this area is home to a wide variety of bird species.