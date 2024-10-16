A Surfing Hotspot And Tranquil Shoreline Await On Spain's Northern Coast

You might not associate epic waves with Northern Spain, but one of the most sought after surfing spots in the world clings to Basque Country coast. Located along the Bay of Biscay, Mundaka is a surfing mecca and often touted as the "Surfing Capital of Spain." Particularly known for its famous left-hand barrel wave, surfing pros and battle-tested locals alike flock here to try their hand at catching these evasive breakers.

Aside from its status as an ideal spot to hang 10, Mundaka is a tranquil Basque village that still holds tight to tradition. You won't find any big name box stores or fast food chains here. Instead this sleepy town fringed with mountains and estuaries reveals a side of Spain that many visitors never get to see, where the traditional Basque language is still spoken and many livelihoods are tied to the sea.

While beach bums looking for Spain's sunny Mediterranean coastline might be disappointed, those who love peaceful walks along moody shores, rolling green hills, and famous culinary traditions will love discovering one of the country's hidden gems.