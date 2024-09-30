The Best Celebrity Hotspots To Visit If You Want To See Stars In Los Angeles
There's a reason why Los Angeles is called the City of Stars. For decades, people have flocked to the entertainment mecca, hoping to make it big. Those who do end up on the A-list happily set up homes there in some of the most luxurious areas America has to offer, from Bel-Air to Calabasas. It seems that being close to the studios, record labels, and producers that keep the work coming is vital if you want to stay on top. If seeing a celebrity in the flesh is on your bucket list, then Los Angeles should be your first stop. Not only is there plenty to see and do on your vacation, but you're almost guaranteed to see a famous face — if you know where to look.
From elite restaurants with high-profile clientele to workout spots and hotels (and even supposedly haunted spots) frequently visited by celebs, we've compiled a list of places you're most likely to see a star in Los Angeles. Pack your bags and get ready — who knows, maybe you'll snag a selfie with a celebrity you'll forever cherish!
Soho House
Tucked away on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood lies Soho House. The stunning member's club is a go-to for celebrities who brunch, take meetings, and everything in between. This luxury destination has everything a glamorous A-lister might need to get through their day, from a top-tier restaurant to a fantastic wine list. However, it all comes at a price: membership starts at around $718 per quarter, so if you're looking to do some celeb-spotting here, it may cost you a pretty penny.
With that being said, existing members can sign guests in, so it might be time to reach out to that successful friend from college you haven't spoken to in years. Once you do make it into the hallowed halls of Soho House, you can expect to rub shoulders with the likes of Kate Bosworth, Chloe Sevigny, Taylor Swift, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Suddenly, that membership price doesn't seem quite so expensive, does it? However, Soho House is known for being exclusive. Even if you have the cash, applications can be rejected, and there are lengthy waitlists, which makes this a trickier way to see your favorite star in the flesh.
The Ivy
Swanky upmarket restaurant chain The Ivy has two locations in glittering Los Angeles. One is situated at The Shore in Santa Monica, while the other is in the thick of it on North Robertson Boulevard. Both are go-to eateries for celebrity clientele who want a delicious meal in an Instagram-worthy location. Be warned though — lunchtime gets crowded, and while your chance of spotting someone famous may be greater, you could be waiting for a seat for a while. As for who you might see, the list is long.
The Ivy is well-known for attracting an up-market, financially gifted crowd. Back in the 1900s, casual diners may have been sitting next to the likes of Paris Hilton as paparazzi lurked outside hoping to get a shot. In 2023, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed leaving the North Robertson Boulevard location after enjoying an intimate dinner together. Meanwhile, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have also visited for a bite. Even President Joe Biden lunched there with his son, Hunter Biden, in 2024 to celebrate Hunter's 54th birthday, proving that this is the place to be when the clock strikes noon.
SUR
If you happen to be in West Hollywood and want to dine like a local while enhancing your star power, look no further than SUR. Partly owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, SUR rose to fame after its staff became the premise of a reality TV show, "Vanderpump Rules." Though the eatery was already a trendy hotspot in the area, the Bravo show boosted its profile, making stars out of the restaurant's waitstaff. Fans flock to SUR to try and catch a glimpse of some famous faces from the show, a few of whom like manager Peter Madrigal, still work there.
If you do pop in for some of the restaurant's famous fried goat cheese balls, then you might get a bonus besides the famous employees. In 2024, "Bridgerton" actor Nicola Coughlan stopped in, as she's reportedly a fan of the series. What's more, at the time of writing in 2024, former SUR busboy turned DJ, James Kennedy, still holds occasional club nights there, cheekily named "See You Next Tuesday."
Grove shopping center
It's hardly surprising that one of California's best shopping spots is situated in Los Angeles. After all, A-listers have money to burn and can't be caught wearing the same thing all the time. If you want a little retail therapy coupled with the chance of spotting a movie star or two, there's no better place than The Grove. The shopping mecca is packed full of designer stores, restaurants, and movie theaters, and spans 575,000 square feet. It goes without saying that celebrities love it, and even attend special events held there. For example, in 2020, Chrissy Teigen was seen enjoying a drive-in movie there alongside her husband John Legend, and their two children.
In June 2024, Jennifer Lopez was photographed hitting the stores there, alongside her daughter Emme for a casual mother-daughter spending spree. Just a couple of months before Lopez's appearance, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted walking around the hotspot. As you might expect, Censori made headlines for her risque nude tube and neon green leggings. These are just a handful of examples of celebrity sightings in the area, so be sure to keep your eyes open!
LEKfit
If we know one thing about celebrities, it's that they like to keep in shape so they look and feel their best, whether they're walking the catwalk or appearing in movies. Of course, Los Angeles has many different fitness studios catering to the rich and famous, but some of them are more popular than others. Situated on La Brea Avenue, LEKfit is owned by founder Lauren Kleban. Kleban's ever-changing program has amassed quite a following, with stars such as Busy Philipps and Jet Atkin venturing into the studio to get in their workout time.
Members can enjoy a bunch of bonuses, such as unlimited classes and 10% off equipment, and a personal locker. But it doesn't come cheap. At the time of writing, monthly membership is at $375. On the plus side, it does mean you could be sweating alongside some of the biggest names in the business on a regular basis. Still, if your budget doesn't stretch to that but you still want a taste of the high life, individual classes can be booked at $35 for a standard class or $55 for a masterclass.
Nobu Los Angeles
In terms of celebrity dining, there's one restaurant to rule them all: Nobu. Partly owned by superstar Robert De Niro, the restaurant chain has become the place to be in the culinary world. Celebrities have been spotted at multiple Nobu locations across the world, including at their Los Angeles location. So, who might you spot as you peer over the top of your menu? Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoyed a night out at the restaurant with a friend in 2023, where Hailey was spotted taking photos for her Instagram story.
Other big names like Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Harry Styles, James Cordon, and his wife Julia have also dined there over the years. Located in a prime location of West Hollywood, getting a reservation here can be tricky, so plan on calling in advance to secure a table. You don't want to travel all the way there just to be turned away.
Spago
Los Angeles is the go-to place for great food, art, and hikes, as well as celebrity spotting. Next time you're in Beverly Hills, try to get a table at Spago on North Canon Drive. This flagship location is owned by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, meaning you'll get a stellar dining experience. Celebrities have flocked to this part of 90210 for decades, but be sure to rock up at the right time if you're going to take a chance. Spago is only open for dinner service and doesn't cater to the lunch crowd. As for who you might see dining alongside you, the list is endless and far-reaching.
In 2024, pop icon Lionel Richie was spotted leaving the establishment alongside his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi. Paparazzi were waiting for the "Dancing on the Ceiling" hitmaker as he left the venue, but Richie isn't the only star photographers are on the prowl for. Taylor Swift was snapped there alongside fellow NFL WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell in January 2024. That same month, the restaurant hosted the Netflix Golden Globes after-party, where stars like Billie Eilish partied the night away alongside big names like Elizabeth Debicki.
Erewhon
As we've established, there are several spots in Los Angeles where you're most likely to spot a celebrity. However, one in particular is on the up and up with the A-list crowd. Health food mecca Erewhon has two locations in Los Angeles: one in The Grove and the other on Santa Monica Boulevard. The markets are famous for supplying customers with everything from produce to sandwiches and household goods, but the brand is especially loved for its smoothies. In the summer of 2024, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter announced her partnership with the brand to promote her album, "Short n' Sweet." The purple smoothie of the same name costs $23, but Erewhon is no stranger to getting famous faces on board.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gisele Bündchen (pictured above) are among some of the celebs who have made their own smoothies for Erewhon in the past. As for who actually shops in the store, everyone from "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale to Romeo Beckham and Lily Collins have been seen filling their baskets at the boujee store. Next time you have a hankering for green juice, try Erewhon — you might be surprised who you meet at the smoothie bar!
Bird Streets Club
The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles is so exclusive that most details around it are kept secret. Even the club's own website is nothing but a pale pink page with the club's logo in the center (via Bird Street Club). Located on LA's trendy Sunset Boulevard, the establishment has been known to entertain some high-profile guests. "Bride of Chucky" actor Jennifer Tilly posted a photograph of herself posing alongside friends in the lobby back in 2023 on Instagram, and in October of the same year, Justin Bieber was seen driving home after enjoying a night out there. One particularly star-filled evening took place in June 2024 when heavy hitters Travis Kelce and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen, as well as Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.
Getting through the door may be tricky, but if you happen to be in the right place at the right time on Sunset Boulevard, you could be in luck. The Bird Streets Club gets some high-end clientele, possibly making it one of the best celebrity-spotting locations in all of Los Angeles. Paparazzo's know it, and now, so do you!
Runyon Canyon
It's no secret that Los Angeles is a heavily built-up area, so residents usually need to venture slightly further afield if they want to be one with nature. However, there is one spot that celebrities love just as much as your average Joe when it comes to getting their steps in: Runyon Canyon. The popular park has three main trails that offer stunning views of the city, and if you happen to time it right, you might even spot some famous faces. The location has been featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and stars such as Rob Kardashian, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Shawn Mendes, and many more have all been spotted working up a sweat there.
It's not the easiest way to bump into an A-lister, but it may give you a glimpse into what life is like without all of the dressed-up glam of club nights and fancy eateries. But, if you plan on heading up there alone for a spot of exercise, be sure to check out a few safety tips to know before your first solo hike. Getting lost isn't ideal, even if it may give you a reason to ask Leonardo DiCaprio for directions.
The Hollywood Roosevelt
The Hollywood Roosevelt is deeply rooted in entertainment history, having hosted the first-ever Oscars ceremony way back in 1929. For that link alone, the Roosevelt may be one of the best hotels in America. Back then it was a mecca for A-listers, and not much has changed thanks to the hotel's prime position opposite the TCL Chinese Theatre. If you love Golden Age Hollywood icons and wish you could've been around to spot a few, you may be in luck. Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe was a permanent resident here for a time, and believers claim that her ghost has been spotted roaming the halls.
As for the living, big names like Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson have been spotted there, and the cast of "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" also had their premiere after party at the hotel in 2019. The movie's big-name stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt rubbed shoulders with Snoop Dog at the historic location. If you're ever in the vicinity, this spot is a must-visit, not just for its celeb-spotting potential, but for its sheer significance in the history of film.
Sushi Park
It's true that celebrities absolutely love an expensive meal, but they're also down for something more casual at times. However, make no mistake, just because Sushi Park is situated in a strip mall, it doesn't mean it's cheap. At around $400 per person for the omakase menu, it's more than just a grab-and-go on a conveyor belt — and celebrities love it. Located on Sunset Boulevard, the Japanese restaurant has welcomed numerous superstars over the years, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In late 2023, Taylor Swift dropped into the joint alongside Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz while taking a break from her tour.
As well as the queen of pop and her gal pals, Ali Wong and Bill Hader were spotted on a date at Sushi Park, and Angelina Jolie was seen dining out with her son, Pax. Jennifer Lawrence has also stopped by for a bite. The list is endless and extensive, making this one of the places you're most likely to spot a celebrity in Los Angeles. Make sure you've got your chopsticks and autograph book at the ready!
Hotel Bel-Air
The very mention of Bel-Air is enough to conjure up images of expensive drop-top cars, designer purses, and small yapping dogs. As one of the most affluent areas in Los Angeles, it's only natural that Bel-Air has its own hotel, which is adored by the rich and famous. The hotel even has a review from the King of England, Charles III. "I slept better in the Presidential Suite of the Bel-Air than in any other hotel in the world," he said, according to Forbes. That sentiment has largely been echoed by other people of note over the years, with the location providing a home away from home for people like Tom Cruise, who previously lived there. Of course, some celebrities just pop by to enjoy the stunning grounds and grab dinner or drinks.
Just prior to his death in 2023, "Friends" actor Matthew Perry was spotted there with a female companion. However, popping by for a drink may be the best (and cheapest) way to experience the high life alongside celebrities, as rooms don't come cheap. At the time of writing, a superior king room will set you back around $1,230 for a single night.