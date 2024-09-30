The Best Celebrity Hotspots To Visit If You Want To See Stars In Los Angeles

There's a reason why Los Angeles is called the City of Stars. For decades, people have flocked to the entertainment mecca, hoping to make it big. Those who do end up on the A-list happily set up homes there in some of the most luxurious areas America has to offer, from Bel-Air to Calabasas. It seems that being close to the studios, record labels, and producers that keep the work coming is vital if you want to stay on top. If seeing a celebrity in the flesh is on your bucket list, then Los Angeles should be your first stop. Not only is there plenty to see and do on your vacation, but you're almost guaranteed to see a famous face — if you know where to look.

Advertisement

From elite restaurants with high-profile clientele to workout spots and hotels (and even supposedly haunted spots) frequently visited by celebs, we've compiled a list of places you're most likely to see a star in Los Angeles. Pack your bags and get ready — who knows, maybe you'll snag a selfie with a celebrity you'll forever cherish!