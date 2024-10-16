Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A City Called 'Vegas Of The South' Famed For Delicious Seafood
When it comes to casino-friendly vacations, most people would assume that Las Vegas would be the ultimate destination, or you could try another Nevada city, like Reno, the less-crowded version of Sin City. However, other states have world-class gaming resorts, and one of the oldest cities in the Gulf region is ready for you to come and have fun at the slots and tables.
Biloxi, Mississippi, has been described as the "Vegas of the South," thanks to its resort-friendly atmosphere and abundance of casinos. While the city isn't quite as full of fun and excitement as Vegas (which has a trendy, eclectic Arts District), there are more than enough resorts to help you get the most from your vacation. Plus, you can walk along miles of white sand beaches and enjoy some of the best Gulf seafood around. One such resort and casino that's definitely worth a visit is the Hard Rock Cafe. Viator hosts a Hard Rock Cafe experience that allows you to get a taste of Biloxi and experience this iconic casino.
Visiting the Hard Rock Cafe in Biloxi
Although Biloxi has more than its share of casinos, the Hard Rock Resort is a gem. The casino arrived in 2007 and has since become a landmark within the city. As a result, Viator has created a dining experience that's open to guests of all ages. The experience costs around $39 per person and includes a pre-fixe menu of Hard Rock menu favorites. You can select either the Acoustic or Electric menu, depending on your appetite. The Acoustic Menu contains items like the signature burger, smokehouse sandwich, or Hard Rock Salad, while the Electric Menu has items like steak, salmon, and ribs. Each option comes with your choice of a main entrée, a nonalcoholic drink, and a dessert.
The entire experience lasts about two hours. During the meal, you can browse the various rock and roll memorabilia mounted throughout the space. The price of the experience also includes taxes and gratuities, so plan accordingly. Travelers have mentioned the food is incredible, and the service is attentive and accommodating. If you're visiting Biloxi with children, you can choose from a select kid's menu, too.
Fall is typically the best time to come to Biloxi because the weather is cooler, and the summer crowds have mostly dissipated. If you want to see more of Biloxi, Viator has other experiences, like the Biloxi Blitz Scavenger Hunt that can give you a more comprehensive view of the city.