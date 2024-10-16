Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A City Called 'Vegas Of The South' Famed For Delicious Seafood

Although Biloxi has more than its share of casinos, the Hard Rock Resort is a gem. The casino arrived in 2007 and has since become a landmark within the city. As a result, Viator has created a dining experience that's open to guests of all ages. The experience costs around $39 per person and includes a pre-fixe menu of Hard Rock menu favorites. You can select either the Acoustic or Electric menu, depending on your appetite. The Acoustic Menu contains items like the signature burger, smokehouse sandwich, or Hard Rock Salad, while the Electric Menu has items like steak, salmon, and ribs. Each option comes with your choice of a main entrée, a nonalcoholic drink, and a dessert.

The entire experience lasts about two hours. During the meal, you can browse the various rock and roll memorabilia mounted throughout the space. The price of the experience also includes taxes and gratuities, so plan accordingly. Travelers have mentioned the food is incredible, and the service is attentive and accommodating. If you're visiting Biloxi with children, you can choose from a select kid's menu, too.

Fall is typically the best time to come to Biloxi because the weather is cooler, and the summer crowds have mostly dissipated. If you want to see more of Biloxi, Viator has other experiences, like the Biloxi Blitz Scavenger Hunt that can give you a more comprehensive view of the city.

