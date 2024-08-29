Visit This Underrated Nevada City Instead Of Vegas For A Less Chaotic Gambling Scene

If you account for all off-the-strip properties, Las Vegas has a little over 60 casinos to keep the masses entertained. Reno's list is shorter at over 20, but it also sees about 10% of Vegas' tourism (about 3.9 million compared to 40 million in 2023). To cater to its own flow of visitors, the Biggest Little City offers places of interest like The ROW Reno. Comprised of three resorts, The ROW Reno boasts over 220,000 square feet of casino spread across the El Dorado, Circus Circus, and Silver Legacy. Best of all, you don't have to step outside to access another property once you're on site.

One could feasibly spend their entire Reno vacation at The ROW Reno, taking advantage of each location's restaurants, slots, and accommodations. That would mean missing out on classics like the Peppermill Reno Resort, which Vegas aficionados may recognize as the parent property of one of the Strip's oldest bars, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge. Other casinos that cater to Reno's tourism include the Atlantis Casino Resort, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort, Nugget Casino Resort, and the Rail City Casino.

According to Tripadvisor, the top-rated resort and casino is the Grand Sierra, which earned 4.5 stars across more than 11,500 reviews. Reviews praise the property's service and on-site spa, while some call out the dealers and casino floor staff for their attentiveness and professionalism.

