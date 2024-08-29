Visit This Underrated Nevada City Instead Of Vegas For A Less Chaotic Gambling Scene
The allure of Las Vegas is difficult to ignore. You may have heard second-hand tales of jackpot winners, plates of exquisite foods, and never-ending evenings to remember, all staples of the perfect Vegas vacation. However, not every trip to Vegas is perfect, and more often than not, the desert city is inundated with travelers that can impede a signature stay in Sin City. Luckily for flexible travelers, Vegas is not the only gambling city in Nevada. Nearly 450 miles northwest of the desert city of lights and an hour out from the iconic Lake Tahoe sits another, more walkable entertainment hub, its row of casinos rivaling Vegas' own shimmering skyline.
Reno, located in Nevada's High Sierra foothills, mimics much of what people love about Vegas — minus the underlying pretentiousness that can make contemporary Sin City difficult to truly love. It's a gambling town for the common folk, similar to the more secluded Laughlin to the south of Sin City and '90s Las Vegas before resorts like The Cosmopolitan attracted younger clientele. Once popularized as the Divorce Capital of the World, Reno's image has since been fine-tuned to be a less chaotic gambling scene that's more the Diet Coke of Nevada's tourism than a cheap knock-off of the grandiose southern Nevada city.
What casinos are available in Reno?
If you account for all off-the-strip properties, Las Vegas has a little over 60 casinos to keep the masses entertained. Reno's list is shorter at over 20, but it also sees about 10% of Vegas' tourism (about 3.9 million compared to 40 million in 2023). To cater to its own flow of visitors, the Biggest Little City offers places of interest like The ROW Reno. Comprised of three resorts, The ROW Reno boasts over 220,000 square feet of casino spread across the El Dorado, Circus Circus, and Silver Legacy. Best of all, you don't have to step outside to access another property once you're on site.
One could feasibly spend their entire Reno vacation at The ROW Reno, taking advantage of each location's restaurants, slots, and accommodations. That would mean missing out on classics like the Peppermill Reno Resort, which Vegas aficionados may recognize as the parent property of one of the Strip's oldest bars, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge. Other casinos that cater to Reno's tourism include the Atlantis Casino Resort, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort, Nugget Casino Resort, and the Rail City Casino.
According to Tripadvisor, the top-rated resort and casino is the Grand Sierra, which earned 4.5 stars across more than 11,500 reviews. Reviews praise the property's service and on-site spa, while some call out the dealers and casino floor staff for their attentiveness and professionalism.
What can I do in Reno besides gamble?
One of Las Vegas' high points is that, while it's a big gambling city, that's not all the valley offers. Further stressing its image as a mini-Vegas, Reno is just as versatile, its strip of shimmering casinos serving only a portion of its inbound travelers. If you need a break from slipping $20s into your favorite slot machine, why not stroll The Riverwalk District? One of the Biggest Little City's unspoken gems, the district is rooted in early-20th-century Reno, having initially been introduced as part of a revitalization of Downtown Reno. Here, you'll find all the staples needed to fill a day, including a directory of over a dozen retailers, more than 20 casual and high-end eateries, and a packed calendar of social and community events.
While you'll need to keep an eye on the weather, as it actually does snow in Reno, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to embark on. From trails that pass majestic 30-foot waterfalls to a wildlife sanctuary that's unlike anything you'd see in Vegas, Reno ensures your only outlet for entertainment during your visit isn't dinging slots and high-stakes table games. Come nightfall, the bright lights of Circus Circus and the Peppermill may entice you, but then you'd miss out on the haunting tales of a Reno ghost tour, and you may forget to stroll the bustling streets of Midtown Reno, complete with shops peddling eclectic wares, local brews, and more.