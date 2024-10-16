Vancouver's 'Historic Heart' Is An Artsy, Timeless District Brimming With Trendy Events And Shops

Vancouver is an attractive and delicious metropolis on the West Coast of Canada. It has become a notable destination for visiting Victoria, the mouthwatering brunch capital of Canada, and the underrated beach town of Tofino on Vancouver Island's west coast.

Gastown, the birthplace of Vancouver, is a quaint district famous for its Victorian architecture, stylish shops, and hip bars. Its moniker came from John "Gassy Jack" Deighton, a colorful and chatty British sailor who opened a tavern in the area in 1867.

With its cobblestone streets, the compressed historic district is perfect for exploring on foot. The Gastown Historic Walking Food Tour is perfect for whetting your palate with the city's history and culinary offerings. It's an easy excursion of five blocks and takes about three hours. Your tour guide will share anecdotes of Vancouver's colorful history and lead you to Gastown's most iconic (and Instagrammable) attraction, the 18-foot Gastown Steam Clock. It was created in 1977 by horologist Raymond Saunders and metalwork specialist Doug Smith. The unique system of pipes built over a steam grate and powered by a weight system whistles and blows steam every 15 minutes. The cost of the tour covers six food tastings and three drink samples from some of Gastown's most renowned businesses. The tour starts at Waterfront Station, which is connected to multiple transit lines. It ends at Maple Square, which faces the iconic flatiron-style Hotel Europe. Since the square steps away from some of Vancouver's best restaurants, bars, and shops, you can continue to indulge in Vancouver's finest after the tour.

