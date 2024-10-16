Vancouver's 'Historic Heart' Is An Artsy, Timeless District Brimming With Trendy Events And Shops
Vancouver is an attractive and delicious metropolis on the West Coast of Canada. It has become a notable destination for visiting Victoria, the mouthwatering brunch capital of Canada, and the underrated beach town of Tofino on Vancouver Island's west coast.
Gastown, the birthplace of Vancouver, is a quaint district famous for its Victorian architecture, stylish shops, and hip bars. Its moniker came from John "Gassy Jack" Deighton, a colorful and chatty British sailor who opened a tavern in the area in 1867.
With its cobblestone streets, the compressed historic district is perfect for exploring on foot. The Gastown Historic Walking Food Tour is perfect for whetting your palate with the city's history and culinary offerings. It's an easy excursion of five blocks and takes about three hours. Your tour guide will share anecdotes of Vancouver's colorful history and lead you to Gastown's most iconic (and Instagrammable) attraction, the 18-foot Gastown Steam Clock. It was created in 1977 by horologist Raymond Saunders and metalwork specialist Doug Smith. The unique system of pipes built over a steam grate and powered by a weight system whistles and blows steam every 15 minutes. The cost of the tour covers six food tastings and three drink samples from some of Gastown's most renowned businesses. The tour starts at Waterfront Station, which is connected to multiple transit lines. It ends at Maple Square, which faces the iconic flatiron-style Hotel Europe. Since the square steps away from some of Vancouver's best restaurants, bars, and shops, you can continue to indulge in Vancouver's finest after the tour.
A day drinking and shopping hub
Known for its grey sky and dreary rain, the best time to visit Vancouver is the summertime when the street-level patios around the historic district open. Head to the patio of Water St. Café for the prime people-watching spot—specifically, sip on a glass of BC Riesling while watching people take in the Steam Clock. It's a splendid way to pass a sunny afternoon.
Gastown does day drinking incredibly well, and many renowned restaurants and bars offer a delectable and hard-to-turn-down happy hour menu. Check out Guu with Otokomae for Japanese specials like Salmon with Seven Friends (a cold appetizer to share) and Guuu'd Yaki Udon (fried noodles). You can wash them down with pints of ice-cold Sapporo. Alternatively, the Blarney Stone has Guinness, Irish Hand Pies, and other Irish goodies on special weekdays from 4:00 to 7:00. Then, roam the streets to enjoy Gastown Thursday Nights, free pop-up live music events on Thursdays from 4:30 to 7:30.
Gastown also has some of the best shopping in Vancouver. John Fluevog Shoes is a Vancouver institution that has been designing stylish and unique shoes for the last five decades. If you are a sustainable traveler who practices ecotourism, you might enjoy Gastown's vintage shopping. F as in Frank, specializing in preloved designer brands, and Evorden Vintage Jewelry curates fine antique and vintage jewelry. If you want to bring home Canadian Indigenous art, head to Coastal Peoples Gallery. Artisans such as Jane Marston and Jay Simeon craft stunning pieces that will be the perfect gift to loved ones or souvenirs to commemorate your trip to Vancouver.