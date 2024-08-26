The Underrated Canadian Town Where You'll Find Some Of The World's Best Beaches

On the far west coast of British Columbia's Vancouver Island is the underrated beach town of Tofino. For those lucky folks who have already made the visit, it's a beloved spot for summer surfing and winter storm watching. For the rest of the world, it is an idyllic place just waiting to be explored.

Advertisement

The town itself is tiny, with a population the local district, in a typical laidback fashion, lists as "approximately 2,000." It's a gorgeous, quiet island location to visit off-season. If you visit during the summer, you are far more likely to encounter other tourists than locals, but the people who are drawn to Tofino, whether to live or just for a visit are generally the earthy, artsy sort.

A trip to Tofino is the perfect chance to get to know more about the Indigenous community of the area, with several attractions that have been developed to help visitors learn and experience the region and culture. Search for Indigenous outfitters and tour operators, take a walk along one of the paths created by the Tofino Arts Council, or visit the studio of one of the carvers and artisans that make their home in the area, which is the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

Advertisement