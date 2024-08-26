The Underrated Canadian Town Where You'll Find Some Of The World's Best Beaches
On the far west coast of British Columbia's Vancouver Island is the underrated beach town of Tofino. For those lucky folks who have already made the visit, it's a beloved spot for summer surfing and winter storm watching. For the rest of the world, it is an idyllic place just waiting to be explored.
The town itself is tiny, with a population the local district, in a typical laidback fashion, lists as "approximately 2,000." It's a gorgeous, quiet island location to visit off-season. If you visit during the summer, you are far more likely to encounter other tourists than locals, but the people who are drawn to Tofino, whether to live or just for a visit are generally the earthy, artsy sort.
A trip to Tofino is the perfect chance to get to know more about the Indigenous community of the area, with several attractions that have been developed to help visitors learn and experience the region and culture. Search for Indigenous outfitters and tour operators, take a walk along one of the paths created by the Tofino Arts Council, or visit the studio of one of the carvers and artisans that make their home in the area, which is the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.
Things to do in Tofino
If you are heading to Tofino, you are likely being tempted by the beach life. Canada isn't exactly overrun with surf spots, but Tofino is renowned for its rideable waves. It may be a bit chilly, but you won't have to worry about shark-infested waters! Olympic surfer Sanoa Dempfle-Olin has grown up on the waves in Cox Bay, Tofino, which plays host to the annual Rip Curl Surf Nationals competition. There are a handful of surf schools in the area that offer lessons if you want to try your hand at catching a wave.
Of course you don't have to be on a board to enjoy the beaches of Tofino. Take a trip out to Pacific Rim National Park, where you'll find Long Beach and Wickaninnish Beach. Florencia Bay, North and South Chesterman Beaches, Tonquin Beach, and the quiet waters of Mackenzie Beach are all uniquely beautiful and worth exploring. We recommend visiting them all to determine your favorite. The tiny town also has some funky boutiques and galleries to browse, several top-tier spots to eat, and a weekly local producer's market in the Village Green that runs from March to October.
How to get there
Part of why some people consider Tofino to be underrated is that it has historically been pretty isolated, and not as easy to get to as some of the beachy locations on the east side of the island, like Parksville Qualicum Bay. New highway upgrades have made it a bit more accessible, but the fact remains, Tofino is a beautiful spot at the metaphorical and literal end of the road.
Many visitors will be coming via Vancouver, where the province's major international airport is located. From there you can take the ferry from the mainland to Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, and rent a car or take the bus for the roughly three hour drive west to Tofino. Note that the terrain is mountainous, so if you are driving between the beginning of October and the end of April, your car requires winter tires or chains. If time is an issue for you, flying direct is also an option, but it can be costly. Round trips between Vancouver and Tofino in September cost around $300 for the journey that takes under an hour each way. However you get there, the journey will be worth it!