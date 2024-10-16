Why Rick Steves Recommends Calling Your Hotel In Europe A Few Days Before You Arrive

If anyone knows how to find a decent place to crash in Europe (or anywhere, really), it's Rick Steves, who's practically lived out of a suitcase most of his life. From sleeping on airport floors to moving trains to sharing rooms with strangers for a free bed, he's experienced it all. Of course, he's also enjoyed his share of upscale hotels, which is what many travelers prefer. But while Steves is personally a fan of small hotels and traditional bed-and-breakfasts over those ubiquitous Airbnbs, he totally gets why people opt for the convenience of a cushy hotel stay. That said, if you were to book a hotel in Europe, he strongly advises to call and reconfirm your reservation before you pack your bags — unless you enjoy sleeping in lobbies.

Back in the day, Steves could breeze into any European town with zero plans and just snag whatever cheap room was available. But, obviously, those days are long gone. Thanks to hordes of tourists flocking to Europe with their Pinterest-inspired travel boards, the best deals are usually booked out months in advance. And so if you're keen on staying in a hotel, don't count on winging it — and make it a habit to reconfirm to cover your bases. "Always email or call to reconfirm your room reservation a few days in advance. This gives you time to improvise in the unlikely event that something has gone wrong with your reservation," he explained on his website. For smaller, mom-and-pop places, he even recommends calling on the day of your arrival to confirm your check-in time, regardless of whether you'll be on the dot or not. "If you end up running behind on your arrival day, it's helpful to follow up to assure the front-desk staff that you're coming," he said.

