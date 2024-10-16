Why Rick Steves Recommends Calling Your Hotel In Europe A Few Days Before You Arrive
If anyone knows how to find a decent place to crash in Europe (or anywhere, really), it's Rick Steves, who's practically lived out of a suitcase most of his life. From sleeping on airport floors to moving trains to sharing rooms with strangers for a free bed, he's experienced it all. Of course, he's also enjoyed his share of upscale hotels, which is what many travelers prefer. But while Steves is personally a fan of small hotels and traditional bed-and-breakfasts over those ubiquitous Airbnbs, he totally gets why people opt for the convenience of a cushy hotel stay. That said, if you were to book a hotel in Europe, he strongly advises to call and reconfirm your reservation before you pack your bags — unless you enjoy sleeping in lobbies.
Back in the day, Steves could breeze into any European town with zero plans and just snag whatever cheap room was available. But, obviously, those days are long gone. Thanks to hordes of tourists flocking to Europe with their Pinterest-inspired travel boards, the best deals are usually booked out months in advance. And so if you're keen on staying in a hotel, don't count on winging it — and make it a habit to reconfirm to cover your bases. "Always email or call to reconfirm your room reservation a few days in advance. This gives you time to improvise in the unlikely event that something has gone wrong with your reservation," he explained on his website. For smaller, mom-and-pop places, he even recommends calling on the day of your arrival to confirm your check-in time, regardless of whether you'll be on the dot or not. "If you end up running behind on your arrival day, it's helpful to follow up to assure the front-desk staff that you're coming," he said.
For extra peace of mind, Rick Steves also recommends booking way in advance
While Rick Steves is admittedly an advocate of spontaneity when it comes to exploring the world, he's not about to recommend winging it when it comes to booking accommodations — especially if you want a shot at those rare, budget-friendly gems. According to the travel guru, booking months ahead of your trip is not just smart, it's practically necessary. "Book far in advance. Most travelers find that it's worth booking ahead to get into the most popular, best-value hotels. In fact, lately I've been getting aced out by my own readers at my favorite accommodations," he shared on his website. "So when I want to be certain to get my first choice, I reserve several weeks (or even months) in advance."
If your travel dates fall on holidays, festivals, or you're headed to tourist hotspots like London or Paris, don't even think about waiting, and book your hotel the second you've nailed down your travel plans. Otherwise, be prepared to settle for less-than-ideal options or, worse, something way beyond your budget.
And once your reservations are sorted, Steves says don't slack on the paperwork — digital or otherwise. Save that email confirmation —especially if you booked directly and not through a third-party site or travel agent. "It [the email] can come in handy on the off chance the hotel loses track of your reservation (or the details of your room request)," he noted. "Some travelers like to bring along a printed copy of each confirmation."