Surround Yourself In Pure Mountain Bliss At This Wildly Underrated Remote Washington Valley

Washington state is known for the tech companies, coffee, and music that come out of Seattle. However, the Evergreen State is also a place of arresting natural beauty. Home to two mountain ranges, rain forests, untouched coastline, rivers, lakes, and active volcanoes, Washington boasts some of the most unspoiled nature in the U.S. It's a corner of the country where it's easy to escape the frantic pace of modern life and find solitude. Nowhere is this more evident than in the community of Stehekin.

Nestled at the far northern end of Lake Chelan — the third deepest lake in the country (Crater Lake in neighboring Oregon is the deepest in the U.S.) – Stehekin is an unincorporated community home to fewer than 100 full-time residents. The settlement sits on the lakeshore at the bottom of a picturesque mountain valley, and has long been considered a gateway to the rugged and inaccessible North Cascades. In fact, the word "Stehekin" translates to "the way through" from the native Salishan language.

Aside from its picturesque location, what makes Stehekin truly stand out is its remoteness. It's impossible to reach the community by road. To get there, you have to fly in, hike, or take a boat from the town of Chelan, some 50 miles away. That Stehekin is so hard to reach guarantees it will never become overrun with crowds, making it the perfect spot for those seeking outdoor tranquility.

