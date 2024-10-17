Surround Yourself In Pure Mountain Bliss At This Wildly Underrated Remote Washington Valley
Washington state is known for the tech companies, coffee, and music that come out of Seattle. However, the Evergreen State is also a place of arresting natural beauty. Home to two mountain ranges, rain forests, untouched coastline, rivers, lakes, and active volcanoes, Washington boasts some of the most unspoiled nature in the U.S. It's a corner of the country where it's easy to escape the frantic pace of modern life and find solitude. Nowhere is this more evident than in the community of Stehekin.
Nestled at the far northern end of Lake Chelan — the third deepest lake in the country (Crater Lake in neighboring Oregon is the deepest in the U.S.) – Stehekin is an unincorporated community home to fewer than 100 full-time residents. The settlement sits on the lakeshore at the bottom of a picturesque mountain valley, and has long been considered a gateway to the rugged and inaccessible North Cascades. In fact, the word "Stehekin" translates to "the way through" from the native Salishan language.
Aside from its picturesque location, what makes Stehekin truly stand out is its remoteness. It's impossible to reach the community by road. To get there, you have to fly in, hike, or take a boat from the town of Chelan, some 50 miles away. That Stehekin is so hard to reach guarantees it will never become overrun with crowds, making it the perfect spot for those seeking outdoor tranquility.
Lodging and dining in Stehekin
Stehekin Valley was long used as a hunting and fishing ground for native tribes. Europeans arrived in the 1880's, and tourism began to take root in the early 1900's. Today the settlement is a top-rated getaway. Although the village is far removed from the hum and hustle of modern life, there are accommodations, restaurants, and local businesses to guarantee visitors can enjoy the area in comfort.
For lodging, it's hard to beat the rustic charm of the North Cascades Lodge at Stehekin, situated conveniently opposite the boat dock. Nine miles up the valley is the Stehekin Valley Ranch, where it's possible to stay in a converted wagon. Fully outfitted cabinsare also available to rent, and there are many options for camping as well. Just know that pitching a tent within the boundaries of the North Cascades National Park, one of the world's gorgeous national parks, requires a backcountry permit that you need to get before arriving.
While dining options in Stehekin are limited, the Stehekin Pastry Company offers fresh baked goods, sandwiches, salads, soups, pizzas, along with ice-cream and caffeinated drinks. Both the North Cascades Lodge and the Stehekin Valley Ranch have meal services, too. Many visitors elect to cook their own food during their stay, as many of the accommodations come equipped with a kitchen. But be sure to stock up in Chelan because Stehekin has no grocery store.
How to enjoy nature's playground
Stehekin sits right at the edge of North Cascades National Park, which means the possibilities for outdoor adventure are endless. Given the pristine, precipitous landscape, hiking is king. The easy Lakeshore Trail hugs Chelan's shore and can be hiked right from the village. The Stehekin River Trail and Agnes Gorge Trail are popular day hikes. For a challenging trek, strap on your boots and climb McGregor Mountain, the iconic peak which stands watch over the Stehekin Valley. This arduous ascent is 16-miles round trip, so it's best to get an early start.
Though Stehekin cannot be reached by car, the shoreline and valley are served by a single road that starts in the village. There is a shuttle bus, but the area can also be explored on two wheels. There are bicycle rentals, and it's also possible to cruise the lake or river in a kayak. The valley is prime horseback riding country as well, with Stehekin Outfitters offering both half-day and full-day excursions.
For anglers, the Stehekin River is one of the sweetest spots in the state to cast a fly line. You can set out on your own, or — if you want to be sure to reel in a trophy trout — hire a guide. Stehekin's remoteness means it lacks some modern amenities, such as cell phone service and ATMs. This surely contributes to its serenity but know that a visit will feel like stepping back in time, and advanced planning is crucial. Be sure to book accommodations well ahead of time, especially during peak summer months. Another great escape near Seattle is the San Juan Islands.