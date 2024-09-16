One Of The Best Island Escapes Near Seattle Is A Perfect Gateway To The San Juan Islands

If you're planning a trip to the San Juan Islands and you're neither a yacht owner nor a plane-chartering billionaire nor a sea kayaker with biceps of steel, then you'll be taking a ferry out of Anacortes, on Fidalgo Island. You wouldn't be the first to zip up from Seattle in the pre-dawn hours to queue up at the ferry terminal, oblivious to your surroundings. While not as unreliable as the ferries in the Greek Isles, there's still a lot of wait time involved. But if you hurry through Fidalgo Island itself, you'll be missing out on some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in Northwest Washington. Like the throw pillow in your RV says, sometimes it's the journey, not the destination, so slow down and smell the juniper.

Fidalgo Island, located about 1.5 hours from Seattle, is separated from the mainland by a canal, but as soon as you cross over on Highway 20, you'll start to get that San Juan Islands vibe. You can see the San Juans from here, like a scattering of rough-cut emeralds cast upon the ocean, sailboats and ferries cruising between them. Whether the skies are blue, or more typically roiling with gray and purple clouds, it's a dramatic view. On the island, Highway 20 forks. Turn right, and you'll find yourself in downtown Anacortes; turn left, and you'll end up at Deception Pass State Park. But don't sweat the decision, because the two roads eventually meet to form a grand loop you can easily complete in a day of sightseeing, after which that crowded ferry ride to the San Juans might even seem like more trouble than it's worth.

