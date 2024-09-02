One Of The World's Snowiest Places Is This Gorgeous And Underrated US National Park

While Goliaths like Yellowstone and Yosemite are larger-than-life destinations, there are also little-known national parks that provide thrilling adventures — and at North Cascades National Park, those can be found out on the trails. If you're an avid hiker, North Cascades has all the tricky trails and incredible views you need to get your blood pumping — just make sure to bundle up! While you will find hot, snow-free days in the summertime, the higher elevation trails are snowy for all but the hottest months, and in the winter, this whole park will be blanketed in snow.

One of the most popular trails in the park is Ross Dam Trail — as underrated as this park still is, you'll definitely find other hikers there in the warm weather, scrambling up the steep paths to be rewarded by the incredible views at the end. Just be aware that trails can be closed due to dangerous conditions, so you might need to adjust your plans. If you're looking to explore the park, you'll want to plan ahead. Your best tool will be the Wilderness Trip Planner map from the National Park Service, so you can learn about all the trails and backcountry camping spots the park has to offer. And if you're looking for solitude in nature, the map offers much-needed information about the less-explored areas of the park where you can venture off the beaten paths.

