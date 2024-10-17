New York City's Most Scenic Trail Is A Completely Free Experience With Unforgettable Views
With a population of more than 8 million people and countless bars, restaurants, and stores open until all hours of the night, there are more than enough reasons New York City has been dubbed the City that Never Sleeps. To start off a trip to the destination, many travelers head to globally recognized attractions, like Central Park, which is considered the best tourist attraction in America, or the dazzling lights of Times Square (although there are many tourist traps to avoid in the iconic plaza).
Between these somewhat obligatory first-visit sites in Manhattan, consider visiting the High Line — a park with low-key charm and stunning views. A stroll along the High Line delivers top-notch scenery, local food and flora, and maybe even a seasonal event. It was once an elevated rail track dating back to the early 1930s, and now, this elevated park stretches for nearly 1.45 miles from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to 34th Street near Hudson Yards.
Unmatched views and eclectic art
A one-way stroll of the High Line will last around 30 minutes, and even a quick amble on this scenic trail is worth it. You'll probably find the trail most enjoyable in cooler spring and fall months, as summer gets quite steamy and winter often sees freezing temperatures and snow. The first section of the High Line officially opened in 2009 as a community-led initiative to protect the rail track and promote free public spaces.
The biggest draw of the High Line? Serene views of the Hudson River on one side and soaring skyscrapers on the other. With its raised vantage point 30 feet above the city's buzzing streets and a collection of over 150,000 plants, trees, and shrubs, the High Line feels like a tiny respite — something that can be hard to find in the Big Apple. Moments of delight are dotted along the route, including open-air wine bars, gelato stands, and one-of-a-kind art installations and murals. Until Spring 2026, you can snag a photo of Iván Argote's "Dinosaur," a gigantic, eerily lifelike aluminum sculpture of a pigeon (one of New York City's unofficial mascots).
Delicious bites below the High Line
Starting or ending your High Line journey at Gansevoort and Washington is highly advisable, as the Meatpacking District is bursting with Manhattan hot spots, from iconic brunch joints to bustling beer gardens. You can also head up to the High Line from one of the 12 other entry points, several of which have elevator access.
The storied French brasserie Pastis, which was originally open from 1999 to 2014, surged back onto the scene in 2019 with its quintessential subway-tiled walls, mosaic floors, and celebrity sightings. Try French classics like croque madame, moules frites, or chicken paillard. The beer garden at The Standard Hotel is another Meatpacking stalwart. Enjoy a soft Bavarian pretzel, grilled bratwurst, or a chilled kölsch all year round — it's open air in the summer and heated in the winter. If you're looking for something a bit more casual, there's a juicy Shake Shack burger waiting for you on the corner of Gansevoort and Washington or dozens of food stalls to choose from just a few blocks north at the famed Chelsea Market. For those who enjoy a bit of kitsch and a bit more downtown exploration, Manhattan also has one of the best Little Italy neighborhoods you can find.