New York City's Most Scenic Trail Is A Completely Free Experience With Unforgettable Views

With a population of more than 8 million people and countless bars, restaurants, and stores open until all hours of the night, there are more than enough reasons New York City has been dubbed the City that Never Sleeps. To start off a trip to the destination, many travelers head to globally recognized attractions, like Central Park, which is considered the best tourist attraction in America, or the dazzling lights of Times Square (although there are many tourist traps to avoid in the iconic plaza).

Between these somewhat obligatory first-visit sites in Manhattan, consider visiting the High Line — a park with low-key charm and stunning views. A stroll along the High Line delivers top-notch scenery, local food and flora, and maybe even a seasonal event. It was once an elevated rail track dating back to the early 1930s, and now, this elevated park stretches for nearly 1.45 miles from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to 34th Street near Hudson Yards.