Greece's Largest Island Offers The Most Idyllic Quintessential Getaway Of Sun, Food, And Beach

It's easy to see how the best beach destinations in Europe attract millions of visitors every year. They're beautiful, well-maintained, and feature some amazing places to eat. And one country that seems to have beach life completely figured out is Greece. Tourists certainly have plenty of Greek islands to choose from for a summer vacation, from Naxos to Milos; however, there's one island that doesn't get talked about quite as much as trendy Santorini or Mykonos. Despite being the country's largest island and a tried-and-true staple of thousands of travelers wanting to sample Greek life over the years, Crete may not be under the radar but it's certainly one of the best places in the country to visit the beach — so, maybe the crowds are worth it.

Long considered one of the best destinations in Greece, Crete has a deep, long history and plenty of beautiful sites to see. According to Statista, the island attracts just under 5 million visitors a year, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at. Perhaps the biggest draws to the island are the pristine and colorful beaches, but Crete is also home to gorgeous mountain ranges and lovely traditional villages. There are historical sites practically everywhere you look, including the Palace of Knossos, an ancient Minoan castle, and it was once believed to be the birthplace of Zeus, the king of the gods himself. The Cave of Zeus, also known as the Psychro Cave or Dikteon Cave, can even be visited by tourists every day.

