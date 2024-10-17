Greece's Largest Island Offers The Most Idyllic Quintessential Getaway Of Sun, Food, And Beach
It's easy to see how the best beach destinations in Europe attract millions of visitors every year. They're beautiful, well-maintained, and feature some amazing places to eat. And one country that seems to have beach life completely figured out is Greece. Tourists certainly have plenty of Greek islands to choose from for a summer vacation, from Naxos to Milos; however, there's one island that doesn't get talked about quite as much as trendy Santorini or Mykonos. Despite being the country's largest island and a tried-and-true staple of thousands of travelers wanting to sample Greek life over the years, Crete may not be under the radar but it's certainly one of the best places in the country to visit the beach — so, maybe the crowds are worth it.
Long considered one of the best destinations in Greece, Crete has a deep, long history and plenty of beautiful sites to see. According to Statista, the island attracts just under 5 million visitors a year, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at. Perhaps the biggest draws to the island are the pristine and colorful beaches, but Crete is also home to gorgeous mountain ranges and lovely traditional villages. There are historical sites practically everywhere you look, including the Palace of Knossos, an ancient Minoan castle, and it was once believed to be the birthplace of Zeus, the king of the gods himself. The Cave of Zeus, also known as the Psychro Cave or Dikteon Cave, can even be visited by tourists every day.
Crete's beaches are unbelievable and plentiful
Of course, the beaches are incredibly popular. Elafonisi, on Crete's southwestern coast, is one of the most unique places to enjoy a day in the sun. With pink-colored sands and crystal clear blue-turquoise waters, it's hard to believe such a paradise actually still exists (and it accessible to visitors). A rugged but well-loved beach is Balos, where you can find some bright white sand and rocky terrain. It's a little harder to get to and does not have any places to eat (or escape the summer heat), so it's important to plan ahead. Vaï, on the eastern side of the island, is easier to get to and therefore can be very crowded, but you'll be met with beautiful sands, blue waters, and about 5,000 peaceful palm trees when you get there.
The most family-friendly beach is considered to be Falassarna, which is very well maintained and offers lots of convenient facilities. But because it's more family-oriented, it can attract huge crowds as well. But it's also great for windsurfers and people who want to see the historical site for ancient Falassarna. Triopetra Beach is well known for being a colorful spot near the village of Agios Pavlos, and it is named for its three rock formations and consists of several beach areas that are fairly convenient and close to cafes and facilities, including Plakias where you can find colored pebbles as well as fine sand. There are dozens of other beaches all around the island, so you'd be hard-pressed to find one that people wouldn't describe as stunning, though some are quieter than others.
The food is delicious and local on Crete
Naturally, if you're going to travel to Greece, prepare to eat some of the most delicious, freshest meals you've ever tasted. Much like the rest of the country, Crete is well known for its olive oil, feta, local wine, and flavorful dishes. Fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as fish that was likely caught that morning to make it to your plate by dinnertime, are major staples of the island's cuisine. The destination is also particularly known for its honey (often infused with thyme) and you can even do both olive oil- and honey-tasting tours to local apiaries and farms, where you can see both delicious liquids being harvested and manufactured to sell. In Heraklion, Crete's capital city, you'll find lots of amazing restaurants to get typical Greek fare like souvlaki, moussaka, and fresh bread.
In addition to its olive oil and honey, Crete is known for its raki, its national drink, which is a highly alcoholic liquor that is similar in taste to Italian grappa. Of course, you should always have some food with your raki, so it's the perfect opportunity to try Cretan fried snails (chochlioi boubouristi), local rice pilaf (gamopilafo), several types of cheese that range in softness and flavor, sautéed lamb with wild greens (stamnagathi), cheese pies, and fresh seafood. Crete is also home to many popular wineries that offer tastings and tours, such as Manousakis near Chania and Michalakis Estate in Heraklion, but it all depends on what part of the island you're on.