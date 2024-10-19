Go South To Visit America's Only Airport To Earn The Air Flight Equivalent Of A Michelin Star

Introduced in 1999, the World Airport Star Rating audit grades airports on 29 categories, including terminal design and decor, cleanliness, efficiency of passenger flow, seating and Wi-Fi availability, shopping and dining, ease and distance of paths through the airport, leisure and entertainment options, and even the website. It also evaluates the airport's staff on standards like service, efficiency, informational capacity, friendliness, and language skills.

Advertisement

In addition to scoring well on the service and technical categories of the audit, five-star airports tend to include "extras" that make travelers feel a little more calm, relaxed, and taken care of – it's like a little bit of business class for everybody. At Hobby Airport, the large collection of public art, well-designated massage chairs, two interfaith airport chapels, and a spa can help customers feel a bit of that relaxation. An innovative live music program, Harmony in the Air, in the Central Concourse Rotunda rounds out the airport's list of more luxurious amenities.

Hobby Airport joins well-known "luxury" airports like Hamad Airport in Doha (2024's first place winner), Singapore's Changi Airport (second place in 2024), and Seoul Incheon Airport (third place) in the exclusive five-star club. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's the only airport in North America to make the cut. While Asian airports in Korea, China, and Japan are well-represented, only Rome, Munich, and Istanbul Airports made the cut in Europe, and only Quito Mariscal Sucre International Airport in South America. The remaining awarded airports are in the Middle East.

Advertisement