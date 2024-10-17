Hidden In A Norwegian Forest Is A Luxe Treehouse Hotel For A Tranquil Romantic Retreat
If the intriguing design of Sweden's invisible accommodations in the trees didn't convince you to stay at a Scandinavian hotel, this luxurious stay in Odda, Norway, might just change your mind. Tucked away on a forested hill overlooking the world's third-longest fjord, Woodnest's treehouses allow travelers to unwind and appreciate the world around them. The cozy quarters and gorgeous views make this destination especially enchanting for couples on a romantic retreat.
Even more romantic is the story behind the chic hotel. Established in 2020, Woodnest is the creation of Kjartan and Sally Aano. Kjartan proposed to Sally in a treehouse, and this memorable moment inspired them to construct Woodnest. Now, adventurous travelers can share the magical experience of staying in an arboreal abode that blends natural beauty with indulgent comfort. Perfect for everything from anniversary getaways to birthday celebrations, Woodnest is one of the best places to forget your troubles and take in the tranquil Norwegian landscapes.
Staying in a Woodnest treehouse
A unique and thoughtful design ensures visitors have a natural experience when staying at Woodnest. Each treehouse is surrounded by forest and is literally built in a tree. Helen & Hard, the architects behind Woodnest, achieved this by using a steel collar to connect each treehouse to a live pine tree. However, connecting with nature doesn't mean that this hotel skimps on amenities. Visitors can expect their stay to include everything from wifi and in-floor heating to plush fabrics and locally sourced bath products.
To reach your luxurious accommodations, prepare for a steep hike. Woodnest's website features a video of the 30-minute trek from guest parking up to the treehouses, showing prospective visitors what awaits them. You'll want to pack your best vacation hiking gear to make your walk as easy and comfortable as possible. If you're not used to uphill hikes, you may want to prepare for your stay by taking daily walks or doing stair-climbing workouts.
When to visit Odda, Norway
Whether you're visiting Odda specifically for a treehouse getaway or just stopping by on a cruise through Norway's popular fjords, you'll want to plan your visit carefully. Snow can make the views around Woodnest sparkle, but dangerous winter weather conditions can lead to your trip being canceled. Luckily, Woodnest fully refunds guests for these weather-related cancellations.
If you don't want your plans turned upside down, consider visiting Norway in the summer. Planning your trip during summer means you'll coincide with Woodnest's high season (April through September) and have higher prices compared to the low season (October through March) — but less icy weather may be worth the cost. Summer has mild to comfortably warm temperatures in Norway, plus more daylight. In fact, if you visit any time between the middle of May through the end of July, you'll have sun all day and night. That means extra hours for you to enjoy the view from your Woodnest's treehouse haven.