Hidden In A Norwegian Forest Is A Luxe Treehouse Hotel For A Tranquil Romantic Retreat

If the intriguing design of Sweden's invisible accommodations in the trees didn't convince you to stay at a Scandinavian hotel, this luxurious stay in Odda, Norway, might just change your mind. Tucked away on a forested hill overlooking the world's third-longest fjord, Woodnest's treehouses allow travelers to unwind and appreciate the world around them. The cozy quarters and gorgeous views make this destination especially enchanting for couples on a romantic retreat.

Advertisement

Even more romantic is the story behind the chic hotel. Established in 2020, Woodnest is the creation of Kjartan and Sally Aano. Kjartan proposed to Sally in a treehouse, and this memorable moment inspired them to construct Woodnest. Now, adventurous travelers can share the magical experience of staying in an arboreal abode that blends natural beauty with indulgent comfort. Perfect for everything from anniversary getaways to birthday celebrations, Woodnest is one of the best places to forget your troubles and take in the tranquil Norwegian landscapes.