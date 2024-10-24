The Car Accessory Rick Steves Recommends Packing On A Trip To Europe

If you know which type of car you're going to get from the rental agency, you can ask them if they have these items, but it's a better idea to bring a phone mount and charger that fits your phone. One that slides into the air vents can be a good option, like the Bipopibo Universal Phone Mount for smartphones. You can also try a suction mount for the dash like the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount. If you haven't used one before, it's worth trying at home before being in another country.

It's prudent to take a look at the directions between the places you'll go to have some idea of the street names and routes before you leave. Driving laws can also be different in each European country; for instance, there are some things to know before driving in Italy, as you'll need an international driving permit and insurance. However, there are a few rules that are in effect in all of them, like having the proper child seating, wearing a seatbelt, and using a hands-free setting for your mobile phone. So, the need for a cell mount is important wherever you go. It's even worth looking up what you should be looking out for when driving in a particular country and which areas are safest for taking a road trip.

