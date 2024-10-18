Here's How Long The Old Town Trolley Tour Of San Diego Is And Where It Stops

Exploring San Diego fully can feel challenging. As California's second-largest city, it is home to dozens of different neighborhoods, each of them offering an abundance of things to do and see. Sprawled out across more than 50 miles, it can be hard to know the best way to tackle sightseeing. Thankfully, the hop-on hop-off Old Town Trolley Tour of San Diego has that all handled.

This popular tour is a fun and unique way to explore the city. It's typically 2 hours long if you want to ride the entire thing from start to finish without getting off any of the stops — but what's the fun in that? The hop-on hop-off nature of the tour allows you to stop at some of San Diego's best sites, explore at your leisure, and then get back on to see what's next. It's also narrated by a local tour guide so you can soak up stories and historical facts about each destination.

The experience is like a choose-your-own adventure, if you will, with someone else doing the driving. Plus, it removes the hassle of worrying about parking or public transportation, which, if you've ever had the pleasure of driving in southern California you'd know, that's kind of a big deal.

