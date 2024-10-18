Here's How Long The Old Town Trolley Tour Of San Diego Is And Where It Stops
Exploring San Diego fully can feel challenging. As California's second-largest city, it is home to dozens of different neighborhoods, each of them offering an abundance of things to do and see. Sprawled out across more than 50 miles, it can be hard to know the best way to tackle sightseeing. Thankfully, the hop-on hop-off Old Town Trolley Tour of San Diego has that all handled.
This popular tour is a fun and unique way to explore the city. It's typically 2 hours long if you want to ride the entire thing from start to finish without getting off any of the stops — but what's the fun in that? The hop-on hop-off nature of the tour allows you to stop at some of San Diego's best sites, explore at your leisure, and then get back on to see what's next. It's also narrated by a local tour guide so you can soak up stories and historical facts about each destination.
The experience is like a choose-your-own adventure, if you will, with someone else doing the driving. Plus, it removes the hassle of worrying about parking or public transportation, which, if you've ever had the pleasure of driving in southern California you'd know, that's kind of a big deal.
Key destinations you'll stop at during your Trolley Tour
One of the amazing things about hop-on, hop-off tours is their ability to allow you to all of the top destinations of a city in one day, which makes planning super simple. The Old Town Trolley Tour has 11 different stops at some of San Diego's most noteworthy destinations.
Start your excursion by taking a stroll through California's oldest city and foodie paradise of Old Town before boarding the trolley. Hop off at the Embarcadero Marina stop to check out the Maritime Museum or spend a few hours on a whale watching tour. Make a pitstop at Gaslamp Quarter and stroll to one of the best Little Italys in America for a bite, or grab a rooftop cocktail at Altitude Sky Lounge, and head to Petco Park to catch a baseball game or a live music show. End your tour in Coronado, the crowning jewel of America's finest city, with a trip to the always-chic Hotel de Coronado or hit the sand for a beach day at one of San Diego's best beaches.
One of the main benefits of a tour like the Old Town Trolley Tour is that you can explore at your own pace and make your own schedule. Here, flexibility is key. Trolleys arrive at each spot every 30 minutes so you're never tied down to one location, and with your pass you're able to re-board for free all day long. Tickets start at just $51.30 for a one-day pass, or you can opt for a two-day pass if you think you'll need more time. It's the perfect way to check off your must-see list without all the stress.