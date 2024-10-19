Stay At One Of The Most Photographed Lighthouses On Oregon's Coast That's Supposedly Haunted
There's something hauntingly beautiful about the scenic Oregon coastline. Sleepy towns with storied pasts dot its shores, and the often-overcast Pacific Northwest skies add a marine layer of mystery to the air. What makes the atmosphere even spookier are the historic lighthouses looming in the mist. Towering majestically over the Pacific Ocean between Florence and Yachats, the Heceta Head Lighthouse is among the most photographed Oregon lighthouses ... and it's also to be the most haunted.
Steps away from the lighthouse, you can stay in the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast. Housed in a historic Queen Anne-style home, the six-room cottage is said to host the ghost of the former lighthouse keeper's wife, Rue, whose spirit floats the grounds year-round. While bunking with the paranormal may not be for everyone, she's said to be a friendly ghost, and the surrounding coastal beauty is haunting in all the right ways. If you're looking for an underrated destination in Oregon for a quiet vacation or a spooky spot for a Halloween getaway, head to Heceta Head for an eerily enchanting retreat.
Book a room with Rue, the resident ghost
As the story goes, the bed and breakfast's ghostly resident checked in a few decades ago when a group of Lane Community College students lured her out with a Ouija board, which spelled the name "R-U-E." It's believed that Rue was the wife of Heceta Head's former lightkeeper, and that her young daughter drowned and was buried in an unmarked grave on the hill centuries ago. According to guest encounters, her spirit has been seen wandering the inn dressed in Victorian garb, and her unseen presence has been felt by many. She's also been thought to misplace guests' belongings and rearrange furniture.
If you want to spend the night with Rue, you can request Victoria's Room, which is said to be where she slept in life. The elegant room overlooks the property's pristine manicured garden, and boasts Victorian-era furnishings. Other accommodation options include the two oceanfront Mariner Rooms and the Cape Cove Room. The latter features a staircase to the locked attic where a window cleaner reported seeing Rue back in 1975. Whichever room you choose, the inn offers a decadent seven-course breakfast and a Wine and Cheese Social hour where you can sample fare from Pacific Northwest wineries and creameries while taking in the ocean view.
Explore the ghostly grounds and beyond
Beyond the storied walls of the bed and breakfast, you can explore the grounds with a scenic half-mile hike to the Heceta Head Lighthouse. If you're not afraid of bumping into Rue at night, the B&B provides flashlights in every room for those fancying a nighttime stroll to see the illuminated tower. Weather permitting, you can take a daytime staff-guided tour of the lighthouse's ground level between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the summer, and between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the winter. If you wish to hike a bit farther, the Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail runs through 7 miles of coastal forest, granting sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the lighthouse.
After your outdoor adventures, head back to the B&B to unwind on the Grand Victorian wrap-around porch with a picnic package. Ranging from lightly packed picnics to bountiful baskets, these options let you munch on a variety of local charcuterie as you take in a stunning ocean sunset. If you're on a coastal couples getaway, you can indulge in the Romance Package, which outfits your room with a rose bouquet, a box of truffles, and a bottle of bubbly. Wherever the day takes you, cozying up in a haunted B&B never sounded so sweet. For more spooky seasonal getaways, check out our list of haunted islands worth a visit.