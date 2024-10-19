Stay At One Of The Most Photographed Lighthouses On Oregon's Coast That's Supposedly Haunted

There's something hauntingly beautiful about the scenic Oregon coastline. Sleepy towns with storied pasts dot its shores, and the often-overcast Pacific Northwest skies add a marine layer of mystery to the air. What makes the atmosphere even spookier are the historic lighthouses looming in the mist. Towering majestically over the Pacific Ocean between Florence and Yachats, the Heceta Head Lighthouse is among the most photographed Oregon lighthouses ... and it's also to be the most haunted.

Steps away from the lighthouse, you can stay in the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast. Housed in a historic Queen Anne-style home, the six-room cottage is said to host the ghost of the former lighthouse keeper's wife, Rue, whose spirit floats the grounds year-round. While bunking with the paranormal may not be for everyone, she's said to be a friendly ghost, and the surrounding coastal beauty is haunting in all the right ways. If you're looking for an underrated destination in Oregon for a quiet vacation or a spooky spot for a Halloween getaway, head to Heceta Head for an eerily enchanting retreat.