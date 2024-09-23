The Most Underrated Destinations In Oregon For A Quiet Vacation
Oregon is a state of stunning natural beauty, offering an impressive variety of landscapes and ecosystems that are alluring to every type of traveler. From the breathtaking views of its Pacific coastline to the lush green rainforests of the Pacific Northwest, plus the stark serenity of the high desert in the state's East, Oregon is full of various vacation opportunities. While the more well-known popular spots like Portland (where you can order the best coffee in America), the Columbia River Gorge, and the Oregon Coast often steal the tourist spotlight, many hidden gems offer a peaceful escape from the chaotic crowds and bustling traffic.
In this article, we'll share some of Oregon's most underrated vacation destinations for a peaceful trip, guaranteeing that you can truly take a break from it all. The following recommendations are curated by a long-time Oregon local, and backed by rave online reviews. Whether you're seeking solitude by the soothing waves of the ocean, the quietitude of the forest, or the blissful desert lands, these spots promise tranquility and natural wonders that are quintessentially Oregon.
The Painted Hills
This area is named one of the seven natural wonders of Oregon, and for good reason. Located near the town of Mitchell in Eastern Oregon's high desert, the Painted Hills look like something out of a watercolor art piece. The mountains are coated with lines of varying hues of yellow, gold, black, and red, creating an otherworldly experience. The Painted Hills are one of the three parts of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The other two areas, Sheep Rock and Clarno, are also worth visiting and will be less crowded than the Painted Hills. However, Eastern Oregon in general is a bit isolated, making this region less traveled by tourists and well off the beaten path.
The Painted Hills are often packed with people during golden hour, when the setting sun lights up different parts of the mountains, illuminating and exaggerating this region's natural beauty. But this region is beautiful any time of day, so if you're looking to avoid the crowds, it's best to visit in the morning on weekdays and steer clear of the weekends, especially around the evening. Visitors on TripAdvisor rave about the "incredible experience" and one review reads: "We have never seen anything like this around the world. Definitely worth a visit to see."
The Alvord Desert
The Alvord Desert is by far one of the most amazing remote vacation destinations Oregon has to offer. Many people are surprised to discover that Oregon is home to a variety of desert landscapes — especially ones as unique as the Alvord Desert. This vast, dried-up playa lakebed is roughly 12 miles long and 7 miles wide, offering an overwhelming sense of seclusion. Even with a few distant visitors, the vastness of the desert creates an illusion where they vanish into shimmering mirages, making you feel as though you have the entire area to yourself.
A key highlight of visiting the Alvord Desert is the opportunity to drive across the expansive lakebed. However, it's important to avoid visiting right after a rainstorm, as the playa turns into a sticky, muddy mess that makes driving impossible. Fortunately, the Alvord Desert sees very little rainfall — only about 7 inches annually, with most of it occurring in the spring. As long as you check the forecast before your trip, you should be safe.
Currently, dispersed camping is allowed in the desert, but be prepared for a rugged experience with no access to potable water, bathrooms, or potentially high winds. The surreal solitude and stunning star gazing are surely worth it. For a more protected experience, you can camp at Alvord Hot Springs. They have an established campground with bathroom facilities and barebone storage containers you can sleep in during really windy nights.
Smith Rock State Park
Smith Rock State Park is also one of the seven natural wonders of Oregon, and as soon as you step foot in this park, you will understand why. Located in central Oregon, Smith Rock features dramatic rock formations and towering cliffs that visitors can hike around or rock climb. Anywhere you stand in this park offers breathtaking views of the Crooked River winding through the canyon. The park's volcanic tuff and basalt rock walls attract climbers from around the world, with routes for all skill levels. Smith Rock also offers scenic trails, including the famous Misery Ridge Loop, which rewards hikers with panoramic views of the surrounding high desert and Cascade mountains.
The park's unique landscape makes it a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts. The mornings are the best time to visit to beat the heat — and the crowds. Be sure to plan your trip on a weekday for a quieter visit. One TripAdvisor reviewer wrote, "We arrived relatively early, 10:00 or so and by the time we finished at noon, the parking lots were completely full and the trails were busy."
The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area
The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area features an expansive 40-mile stretch of some of the tallest dunes in North America, along the beautiful Oregon coast right in between the cozy coastal towns of Florence and Coos Bay. This part of the iconic Oregon coast offers unique sand features — some towering as high as 500 feet above sea level — and is typically less crowded than the popular coastal towns like Astoria, Newport, and Seaside. The area offers a wide variety of outdoor activities, including off-highway vehicle (OHV) riding, ATV tours, hiking, camping, and birdwatching. For the more adventurous, you can try out sandboarding – an exhilarating sport similar to snowboarding, but instead of snow, it's done on dunes!
With over 300 reviews, this area boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on TripAdvisor. Travelers talk about the gorgeous expansiveness of the dunes, the "stunning sandy beach," and "amazing ocean views." One tourist writes, "Didn't expect kids to love this part of our road trip as much as they did," they say. "Unlike beach sand, the sand here is very clean. The area we were in was pretty much empty."
Wallowa Mountains and Wallowa Lake
Nicknamed the "Oregon Alps," the Wallowa Mountains truly live up to their reputation. This remote region offers a peaceful escape due to its secluded location and the long drive required to reach it, which keeps many travelers away. However, for those willing to make the journey, the experience is more than worth it. The area offers so many outdoor activities, including camping, horseback riding, fishing, hiking, backpacking, bird watching, hunting, and more — with breathtaking views every step of the way.
If you visit Wallowa Lake State Park, you'll also have extensive water sports options, from swimming to renting stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, paddle-boats, and four-person rowboats. If getting out in the water isn't your thing, visiting in the spring or fall during the off-season offers a serene and quiet vacation. One Yelp reviewer commented that the Wallowa Lake State Park was extremely quiet in October 2022. Another tourist wrote, "Wonderful! Marvelous! I cannot rave about Wallowa Lake State Park enough... I stayed in the Wallowa Lake area for a week and loved every moment." If you enjoy charming small towns, be sure to visit nearby Joseph, dubbed "the best little town in Oregon" by the locals!
Steens Mountains
The Steens Mountains are "one of Oregon's most rugged and lesser-visited destinations to backpack, hike, camp, fish, and soak up the grandeur," according to Travel Oregon, which is likely due to how isolated it looks on the map and the bumpy road it takes to get there. A trip out here requires thoughtful planning and packing back up essentials like extra gas (nearby Burns is about a 1-hour drive away), a spare tire, and lots of water and snacks. But the beauty is worth the trip! There are miles and miles of undeveloped natural wonders to explore, and plenty of campgrounds to choose from. And if you want a less rugged vacation, some of the campgrounds offer cabins and there are several hotels in the area. The bonus: the Alvord Desert is right next door, so you can check two must-see Oregon destinations off your to-do list.
With over 60 reviews, this beautiful place currently sits at 5 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor. One tourist notes: "Great scenery in the middle of nowhere," while another visitor remarks, "Yes, the loop drive of Steens Mountain will be 50+ miles of washboard gravel road, but the scenery is unlike almost anything you will ever see."
Yachats and Thors Well
A trip to Oregon is not complete without visiting the Oregon coast. Instead of going to crowded Cannon Beach, a stunning beach in the Pacific Northwest, or busy Seaside, you should head to Yachats and Thors Well. The city of Yachats is a small, quaint coastal town located along the central coastline where the Pacific Ocean meets the forested mountains. It sits about 25 miles south of Newport and 26 miles north of Florence. According to Visit Yachats Oregon: "Whether you're seeking quiet sanctuary, looking for outdoor adventure, or want a combination of both, our peaceful little village is perfect for your next retreat or getaway!" One Yelp reviewer recommends hiking the 804 Trail, stating, "The tide pools are just incredible. There are spots along the trail full of local and migratory birds depending on the time of year. And it's rarely crowded."
Thors Well is a special geological sinkhole located on the rocky coastline of Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve. As the waves roll into the shoreline, the ocean water explodes up and out of the hole like a geyser, then slowly sinks back into the hole as a mesmerizing 360-degree waterfall. Unfortunately, the only time this takes place is during high tide, which means that Thors Well is typically crowded during this time. The best way to avoid the crowds is to visit during high tide on weekdays.
Cape Blanco State Park
Cape Blanco is a beautiful state park along the coast of southwestern Oregon that features stunning ocean views, an epic 19th-century lighthouse, and a historic rancher farmhouse to explore. The gorgeous park offers lots of outdoor activities like hiking trails, beach access, fishing, biking, horseback riding, camping, and even rustic, charming cabins and yurts to stay in that allow pets.
Many different TripAdvisor tourists commented that the state park and campground were quiet, with one visitor reporting, "This is a very isolated state park which is quiet and peaceful. If you need to get away, this is the place. The campground is small and not very full. The view at the lighthouse point is amazing and the beach is beautiful." Another wrote, "So amazing! Most beautiful campground I've ever been to — literally right on the beach! Everyone around us was incredibly friendly and so respectful!"
Silver Falls State Park (Midweek)
There are so many stunning waterfalls in Oregon, that it can be hard to choose which one to visit. This hike makes it easy because it features not one, not two, but 10 different waterfalls — one of which you can even hike behind. While it may be tempting to visit Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall with unbelievable views, it is always crowded and impossible to find a parking spot — but Silver Falls State Park still lies under the radar. This is worth repeating: if you don't like congested roadways and swarms of people when you're trying to enjoy nature, avoid Multnomah Falls at all costs.
Silver Falls State Park is full of lush emerald-green rainforests, which transform into beautiful fall colors in September and October. According to the Oregon State Parks website, this state park is "the 'crown jewel' of the Oregon State Parks system." One Yelp review added: "The place is not too crowded and has a large parking lot." Just be sure to avoid the park on the weekends when it's busy. It's important to note that dogs are not allowed on the Canyon Trail, so if you want to see all 10 waterfalls, leave your furry friend at home.
Pillars of Rome
Even if you live in Oregon, you likely have not heard of the Pillars of Rome. These striking white rock formations rise nearly 100 feet high and extend almost five miles, aptly named for resembling the ancient ruins of Rome, Italy. Situated just east of the Alvord Desert and Steens Mountains, the Pillars of Rome are relatively remote and hard to get to, which means few people make the trek. As a result, you're likely to have this breathtaking natural wonder all to yourself, amplifying the sensation of exploring this otherworldly landscape. The area offers a dreamlike hiking experience and unique wildlife viewing opportunities. This scenic destination only has four reviews on TripAdvisor, revealing just how secluded it truly is. TripAdvisor tourists call it a "spectacular sight" that's "off the beaten path."
Methodology
The natural landscapes of Oregon offer some of the most jaw-dropping eye candy, unbeknownst to many travelers. We wanted to inspire and motivate you to travel to some of the lesser-known destinations to experience all that this state has to offer. Each recommendation is based on this writer's opinion — an outdoor enthusiast, nature lover, and local Oregon resident — who has lived and explored all over the state for the past 12 years. Many of our recommendations come with reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp to help back up the claims of the peaceful and secluded nature of these vacation destinations, with some input on the best times to visit for the least crowds, all in hopes of securing your plans for your next quiet vacation.