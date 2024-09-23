The Most Underrated Destinations In Oregon For A Quiet Vacation

The Alvord Desert is by far one of the most amazing remote vacation destinations Oregon has to offer. Many people are surprised to discover that Oregon is home to a variety of desert landscapes — especially ones as unique as the Alvord Desert. This vast, dried-up playa lakebed is roughly 12 miles long and 7 miles wide, offering an overwhelming sense of seclusion. Even with a few distant visitors, the vastness of the desert creates an illusion where they vanish into shimmering mirages, making you feel as though you have the entire area to yourself.

A key highlight of visiting the Alvord Desert is the opportunity to drive across the expansive lakebed. However, it's important to avoid visiting right after a rainstorm, as the playa turns into a sticky, muddy mess that makes driving impossible. Fortunately, the Alvord Desert sees very little rainfall — only about 7 inches annually, with most of it occurring in the spring. As long as you check the forecast before your trip, you should be safe.

Currently, dispersed camping is allowed in the desert, but be prepared for a rugged experience with no access to potable water, bathrooms, or potentially high winds. The surreal solitude and stunning star gazing are surely worth it. For a more protected experience, you can camp at Alvord Hot Springs. They have an established campground with bathroom facilities and barebone storage containers you can sleep in during really windy nights.

