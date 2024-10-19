America's First And Only Free Gondola Ride Takes Tourists To Iconic Colorado Mountain Towns

Located in the San Juan Mountains, just a short drive away from Colorado's Million Dollar Highway, is the iconic town of Telluride. Renowned for its ski slopes and annual film festival, the destination is one of the most popular in the state. It's also home to the first and only free gondola in the country, which shuttles travelers between Telluride and the neighboring Mountain Village, giving you a chance to explore two world-class destinations without the need for a rental car or Uber.

The Gondola, also known as "the G," was constructed in 1996 to reduce car emissions by offering travelers a better way to navigate the mountainous landscape. It's effective too, with a trip from Telluride to Mountain Village taking less than 15 minutes. Not only is it free and fast, but it's one of the best ways to get a front-row view of the Rocky Mountains, as it offers riders an aerial perspective of the San Juans and the thousands of aspens below.

You'll need to visit during specific months to catch the gondola in action, as it doesn't operate year-round, typically closing for a few weeks in late spring and fall. When in season, doors open bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and run until midnight. You can travel in both directions, so whether you're heading into Telluride to hit the bars or up to Mountain Village for some skiing, there's always a reason to hop on the G.

