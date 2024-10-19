America's First And Only Free Gondola Ride Takes Tourists To Iconic Colorado Mountain Towns
Located in the San Juan Mountains, just a short drive away from Colorado's Million Dollar Highway, is the iconic town of Telluride. Renowned for its ski slopes and annual film festival, the destination is one of the most popular in the state. It's also home to the first and only free gondola in the country, which shuttles travelers between Telluride and the neighboring Mountain Village, giving you a chance to explore two world-class destinations without the need for a rental car or Uber.
The Gondola, also known as "the G," was constructed in 1996 to reduce car emissions by offering travelers a better way to navigate the mountainous landscape. It's effective too, with a trip from Telluride to Mountain Village taking less than 15 minutes. Not only is it free and fast, but it's one of the best ways to get a front-row view of the Rocky Mountains, as it offers riders an aerial perspective of the San Juans and the thousands of aspens below.
You'll need to visit during specific months to catch the gondola in action, as it doesn't operate year-round, typically closing for a few weeks in late spring and fall. When in season, doors open bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and run until midnight. You can travel in both directions, so whether you're heading into Telluride to hit the bars or up to Mountain Village for some skiing, there's always a reason to hop on the G.
Station Telluride puts the town at your fingertips
Station Telluride is located in the heart of downtown Telluride, and it's the only spot in town to board the gondola. The city sports one of the most scenic downtowns in Colorado, and you'll find more than enough activities to keep you busy. Most visitors love to stroll along Colorado Avenue, as it's lined with historic buildings and makes it easy to see why the town was dubbed a National Historic Landmark District in 1964.
It's not hard to get out into nature using the gondola, as the popular Bear Creek Trail starts just a few blocks from Station Telluride. This strenuous hike takes you nearly five miles to the picturesque Bear Creek Falls; you'll climb over 1,000 feet during the journey, so bring a good pair of hiking boots and plenty of water. For something easier on the knees, you can meander down the Telluride River Trail, which follows the San Miguel River through town. Anyone who plans to venture out on their own should read up on safety tips before a solo hike, as the terrain here can be rugged and unforgiving.
If you visit during ski season, you'll find multiple lifts just a stone's throw from the gondola that'll get you on the mountain in no time. Keep in mind that, unlike the gondola, these lifts are not free. Pricing varies by date, but expect to spend over $200 to use the many lifts throughout Telluride Ski Resort.
The gondola links historic Telluride with upscale Mountain Village
While Telluride is a charming town that retains much of its historic charm, Mountain Village is a modern resort community with plenty of upscale amenities. It's relatively young compared to Telluride, having been established as a home rule municipality in 1995 — something that's easy to see as you walk around town. Instead of old mining buildings and tightly packed streets, Mountain Village is filled with open plazas with a European flair.
You'll also find a variety of suburban enclaves, though most are used as seasonal homes and private rentals. Unless you're staying in one, you'll likely be confined to the central Mountain Village Core. This sprawling gathering space is where you'll find restaurants like the Tracks Café & Bar and the seasonally decorated Reflection Plaza. You won't have as many hiking trails, but the town does offer several ski lifts and the popular Telluride Bike Park.
The gondola station in Mountain Village is adjacent to Mountain Village Core, providing easy access to the area's many hotels. There's also a separate free gondola running from Mountain Village to Station Village Parking, which holds a free parking garage and the Mountain Market grocery store. Be sure to check them all out, as each one offers unique views of the San Juans. If you're traveling with pets or require accessibility features, both can be accommodated, making the gondola an inviting excursion for everyone.