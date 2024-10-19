What It Means To Get 'Walked' By A Hotel And The Best Ways To Avoid It

If you're a frequent traveler, chances are you've been bumped at least once. It's almost a rite of passage — especially if you dare to travel on the worst (aka busiest) days of the year. And if you've somehow dodged that bullet, you've definitely heard the horror stories of people getting denied from overbooked flights or maybe even travelers bumped off cruises. But here's what you might not know: bumping isn't just for airlines and cruises — hotels do it, too. Hotel companies play the same game as airlines and cruise lines, overbooking rooms to squeeze out every bit of profit, and if you lose your reservation, they might offer to "walk" you.

In hotel-speak, "walking" means they're sending you to a different hotel — usually one nearby — and footing the bill for your lodging there. While it's not something hotels enjoy doing, as it disrupts their goal of providing top-notch customer service, it's not an arbitrary decision. Rummy Pandit, the executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality, and Tourism at Stockton University in New Jersey, explained to The New York Times that, like airlines, hotels use algorithms to predict which guests will bail. "In the current climate, hotels will overbook by 10 to 15 percent of their room capacity, which will result in more guests being walked," he said. "Properties use revenue management systems that estimate no-shows and cancellations, in additional to several other parameters, but these are only estimates."

The silver lining? Some hotels will make sure your stay at the new place is as close to what you would've had with your initial reservation. If that's not enough to make up for the inconvenience, book directly with the hotel to avoid being walked.