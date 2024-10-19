Escape Las Vegas Crowds For The Mountains At This Serene And Breathtaking Day Trip Destination
Many travelers believe the beauty and entertainment of Las Vegas is centralized around a one 4-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard. The glitz and glam of Sin City is an undeniable draw, but you're not getting the full Las Vegas experience if you don't expand your horizons a little. Situated in a valley surrounded by towering mountains, Vegas is a short drive away from so many memory-making excursions, tours, and adventures. Locals know best that the awe and wonder only gets better when you venture away from the casinos to destinations like Mount Charleston, located 40 miles northwest of the Strip, just beyond the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
As the highest point of Southern Nevada's Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston is an entirely different ecosystem from what you'll find down in the valley. While a palette of tan and red surrounds the bright lights of Vegas, Mount Charleston is an expanse of dense, green forestry that disappears up into snowy peaks during the right time of year. It can still reach the 70s and 80s in summer up in the mountains, but the sweltering 100-degree days of the desert below are far from a concern. While Vegas is heating up come spring, summer, and even parts of fall, you can embark on a scenic, unforgettable trek up this Nevadan marvel.
Viator's Mount Charleston Tour extends the opportunity to spend some time amidst the hidden beauty towering over Las Vegas. It's a treasure many miss as they opt for a more stereotypical Vegas vacation.
Explore the mountainous peaks overlooking Las Vegas
The description of the Viator Mount Charleston Tour states that the 5-hour excursion is a great way to "escape the Las Vegas heat," but, of course, Mount Charleston is more than just a natural air conditioner. It's more than 60 miles of explorable trails that cut through a scenic green wilderness you'd never expect to thrive just miles outside of the sweltering Mojave Desert. That's the magic of Nevada. The vast desert landscapes sometimes give way to surprises like Mount Charleston.
The Mount Charleston Tour takes groups to the mountain peak and Lee Canyon Ski Resort. At more than 7,000 feet, you'll get to explore the area, whether that means taking your guide's advice and heading down nearby hiking trails or renting ski or snowboard equipment (separate from the tour cost) and maneuvering down snowy slopes. Even at the height of summer, Lee Canyon offers plenty to do, from scenic chair rides to mountainside yoga. Regardless of the season, be sure to pop into the resort lodge for a bite at Bighorn Grill, where you can indulge in a juicy burger or crispy wings.
Though you could explore Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon just by renting a car, there are plenty of benefits you get from the tour as opposed to heading out alone. As noted by many of the tour's 5-star reviews, the guide is among the most valuable aspects. Travelers say the guides are available to point out the best photo ops and least-strenuous hiking trails, ensuring you make the most of your time.