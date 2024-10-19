Escape Las Vegas Crowds For The Mountains At This Serene And Breathtaking Day Trip Destination

Many travelers believe the beauty and entertainment of Las Vegas is centralized around a one 4-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard. The glitz and glam of Sin City is an undeniable draw, but you're not getting the full Las Vegas experience if you don't expand your horizons a little. Situated in a valley surrounded by towering mountains, Vegas is a short drive away from so many memory-making excursions, tours, and adventures. Locals know best that the awe and wonder only gets better when you venture away from the casinos to destinations like Mount Charleston, located 40 miles northwest of the Strip, just beyond the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

As the highest point of Southern Nevada's Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston is an entirely different ecosystem from what you'll find down in the valley. While a palette of tan and red surrounds the bright lights of Vegas, Mount Charleston is an expanse of dense, green forestry that disappears up into snowy peaks during the right time of year. It can still reach the 70s and 80s in summer up in the mountains, but the sweltering 100-degree days of the desert below are far from a concern. While Vegas is heating up come spring, summer, and even parts of fall, you can embark on a scenic, unforgettable trek up this Nevadan marvel.

Viator's Mount Charleston Tour extends the opportunity to spend some time amidst the hidden beauty towering over Las Vegas. It's a treasure many miss as they opt for a more stereotypical Vegas vacation.

