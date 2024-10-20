Minnesota's 'Jewel Of The North' Is A Caribbean-Colored Lake Where Water Activities Are Endless
In the land known for having over 10,000 of these bodies of water, it takes a lot for a lake to stand out from the rest in Minnesota. Sugar Lake, nestled in the greenery of the town of Cohasset in the state's north, does just that.
A hidden gem known for its crystal-clear, Caribbean-like waters that have earned it the title of the "Jewel of the North," Sugar Lake (also known as Siseebakwet Lake) is a striking body of water whose blue-green hues set it apart from its Midwestern peers. Formed by the movement of a glacial ice sheet around 10,000 years ago, the lake's high levels of calcium carbonate give it its ice-blue coloring (and also mean it's protected from the effects of acid rain). Local Ojibwe tribes even believed there was a kind of magic in its waters that gave the lake healing properties, and it's not hard to see why. The lake's northern location also means that, one a lucky day, it's one of the few places to view the northern lights in America.
At 1,500 acres in surface area, the large lake is perfect for fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, or just chilling out on a dock with a cool drink in hand. And with the surrounding landscape dotted with forests and gently rolling hills, the region is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy a laid-back experience with nature. One of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, visitors to the state should absolutely consider adding it to their itinerary.
Sugar Lake's alluring water activities
If you're heading to a beautiful lake in the Midwest, you're going to want to play in the water. And thanks to Sugar Lake's calm, clear surface, the lake is perfect for a variety of outdoor sports. Boating is an obvious choice, and many visitors opt to kayak, canoe, or paddleboard across its expansive waters.
Fishing enthusiasts are in luck as well; Sugar Lake is known for its diversity of fish species, which include walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike, bluegill, sunfish, and more. And because the lake conditions are typically quite calm, it's ideal for taking a dip, snorkeling (the lake's average water clarity is nearly 14-feet deep), or just floating around in an inflatable tube on a lazy summer afternoon. For those looking for something a bit more active, the lake is perfectly suited for water skiing and wakeboarding, with its size offering plenty of space for these high-speed thrills.
Exploring the area around Sugar Lake
While Sugar Lake itself is the primary draw in the area, the landscape that surrounds it offers a range of additional attractions for visitors. Little Sugar Lake, a smaller outlet connected to the main lake's southern edge, provides visitors with another quaint and peaceful waterscape to explore by boat (and it's also got a reputation for being more manageable for amateur anglers to navigate).
Nearby Sugar Lake Lodge (pictured) and Sugarcrest offer luxurious but rustic accommodations for those looking for a comfortable stay close to the lake's edge. The former includes a golf course nestled right alongside the lake's shore, and both make a fine base for getting out to the hiking trails located a short drive down the road from the lake. Keep an eye out for deer and a wide variety of bird species that call the area home.
And be sure to check out the nearby towns of Cohasset and Grand Rapids, which feature plenty of down-to-earth bars, restaurants, and shops for your visit (and serve as a reminder that plenty of northern Minnesota towns are artsy havens).