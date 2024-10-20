Minnesota's 'Jewel Of The North' Is A Caribbean-Colored Lake Where Water Activities Are Endless

In the land known for having over 10,000 of these bodies of water, it takes a lot for a lake to stand out from the rest in Minnesota. Sugar Lake, nestled in the greenery of the town of Cohasset in the state's north, does just that.

A hidden gem known for its crystal-clear, Caribbean-like waters that have earned it the title of the "Jewel of the North," Sugar Lake (also known as Siseebakwet Lake) is a striking body of water whose blue-green hues set it apart from its Midwestern peers. Formed by the movement of a glacial ice sheet around 10,000 years ago, the lake's high levels of calcium carbonate give it its ice-blue coloring (and also mean it's protected from the effects of acid rain). Local Ojibwe tribes even believed there was a kind of magic in its waters that gave the lake healing properties, and it's not hard to see why. The lake's northern location also means that, one a lucky day, it's one of the few places to view the northern lights in America.

At 1,500 acres in surface area, the large lake is perfect for fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, or just chilling out on a dock with a cool drink in hand. And with the surrounding landscape dotted with forests and gently rolling hills, the region is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy a laid-back experience with nature. One of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, visitors to the state should absolutely consider adding it to their itinerary.