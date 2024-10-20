Rick Steves Has A Clever Money-Saving Tip For Ordering Wine When In Rome
It's hard to imagine a meal in Rome without wine. Whether you're stopping in a cafe for a quick lunch or relaxing with an elaborate restaurant dinner, it's all part of the experience. No matter which wine you choose, the combination of the fermented grapes and the luscious flavors of Italian cooking are the perfect pairing. However, this meal can be rough on the wallet, especially in Rome. Travel pro Rick Steves has a great way around paying for the pricey yet delicious libation. On his website, Steves suggests ordering "a carafe of house wine instead of a bottle of fine wine (saves $20 in Rome)." Americans may not think much of house wine, but it has a different reputation in Rome.
House wine was once made by restaurant owners in Italy, and it is generally better quality than you may expect. It's also going to cost you a lot less than a brand from the menu, making this tip one of the best money-saving tourist hacks for an Italian vacation. Think of exploring house wines in Rome the way you do trying new food while you're there. It's a culinary adventure. One person on Rick Steves' travel forum says, "In Europe, especially Italy, Spain, and France, the restaurants takes some pride in having a very good, bulk, house wine. Selection is often limited to one or two types of grapes."
Ordering house wine in Rome
When you order the house wine, or "vino della casa," it's generally going to be served by the glass or carafe rather than a bottle. It may only be described by color, like "rosso" for red or "bianco" for white. If you're hesitant, you can always ask the waiter if you can try it first by saying, "Posso assaggiare prima il vino della casa?" Of course, you can always use your favorite translation app to ask about the region or the style. As Steves says, "The best travelers are not those with the thickest wallets, but those with a knack for connecting with locals and their culture." You're very likely to be pleasantly surprised by the quality and taste of Rome's house wine. The only drawback is that you are unlikely to find a bottle of your favorite vino della casa to take home — which just gives you a reason to come back.
While ordering house wine can help cut costs, there are other ways to find places to eat without sacrificing quality on a budget in Italy. Steves says, "When choosing a restaurant, look for small mom-and-pop places filled with enthusiastic local eaters. If a short, handwritten menu in one language is posted out front, that's a good sign." It's also wise to avoid restaurants and cafes facing monuments, which are very often tourist traps with higher prices. Walk a few blocks, look for a place where actual Italians are eating, and order a glass of the vino della casa.