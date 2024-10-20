Rick Steves Has A Clever Money-Saving Tip For Ordering Wine When In Rome

It's hard to imagine a meal in Rome without wine. Whether you're stopping in a cafe for a quick lunch or relaxing with an elaborate restaurant dinner, it's all part of the experience. No matter which wine you choose, the combination of the fermented grapes and the luscious flavors of Italian cooking are the perfect pairing. However, this meal can be rough on the wallet, especially in Rome. Travel pro Rick Steves has a great way around paying for the pricey yet delicious libation. On his website, Steves suggests ordering "a carafe of house wine instead of a bottle of fine wine (saves $20 in Rome)." Americans may not think much of house wine, but it has a different reputation in Rome.

Advertisement

House wine was once made by restaurant owners in Italy, and it is generally better quality than you may expect. It's also going to cost you a lot less than a brand from the menu, making this tip one of the best money-saving tourist hacks for an Italian vacation. Think of exploring house wines in Rome the way you do trying new food while you're there. It's a culinary adventure. One person on Rick Steves' travel forum says, "In Europe, especially Italy, Spain, and France, the restaurants takes some pride in having a very good, bulk, house wine. Selection is often limited to one or two types of grapes."