One Of Santorini's Best Beaches Is A Family-Friendly Destination Perfect For Swimming
The Greek island of Santorini, also known as Santorin or Thera, is one of the Aegean Sea's most popular travel destinations. Its gorgeous beaches, stunning landscape, and unique architecture draw travelers from across the globe, particularly from Europe, the United States, and China.
Santorini has a reputation for elegance and beauty, which makes it a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway, as well as honeymoons and weddings. But while promotional material may make it look like the island is exclusively populated by head-over-heels couples holding hands, the truth is that a good proportion of vacationers are traveling with children, which means a very different day-to-day plan.
Thankfully, there are several locations on Santorini that allow parents to enjoy the same level of beach-based relaxation as childless couples, while catering to their parenting needs. One of these is the pristine Monolithos Beach, located on the east coast of the island, which has everything a vacationing family could possibly ask for.
Relaxing with your family on Monolithos Beach
Monolithos Beach is located just a few miles from Santorini's capital city of Fira, which is known for its beautiful hiking routes. The beach offers a calmer and more relaxed option to neighboring Kamari Beach, which is often crowded. Monolithos Beach is made up of black sand, and dotted with sun loungers and shades that can be rented for a fee — though parents may consider bringing their own sunshade to protect young children from the sun's UV rays.
The major appeal of Monolithos Beach for families is that it is incredibly safe. Typically, kids at the beach can't wait to get in the water, which can mean a far-from-relaxing day for safety conscious parents. Monolithos has become a favorite for families as the water remains very shallow far from the shore, making it ideal for small children. The beach is also protected by official lifeguards, who keep an eye on swimmers from the lifeguard tower.
There's no need to pack food for your children before you arrive: a nearby mini-market can supply you with drinks and snacks as you enjoy Monolithos Beach. There is also a beach cafe and several nearby bars and restaurants serving traditional Greek cuisine, plus public restrooms. There is plenty of parking for those arriving by rental car, though the beach can also be accessed by bus.
Swim, surf, and sports abound at Monolithos Beach
For adults and older children, Monolithos Beach offers far more than gentle paddling. The beach boasts an extensive sports park where visitors can play beach volleyball, ping pong, and more.
But if you're at the beach, why keep the sports to dry land? At Monolithos Beach, there are also plenty of opportunities to get in the sea and enjoy some water sports. To the north where the waters are more challenging, a surf school offers kiting, windsurfing, and surfing equipment, meaning there is plenty to keep adults and older children entertained until the sun goes down.
If, despite all the attractions Monolithos Beach has to offer, children grow tired of the sand and surf, there is also a playground within walking distance. While you're planning your Greek adventure, don't forget to check out travelers' favorite places to stay on Santorini and read up on how to build an activity-filled island-hopping itinerary.