The Bay Of Kotor Is Home To A Fairytale Town Swarming With Baroque Palaces & Stunning Views

Montenegro is one of the world's newest countries. This tiny European treasure, sandwiched between Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania, has only existed as an independent nation since 2006 and barely has a population of 600,000 people. Despite this, Montenegro is a wonderful alternative to Croatia that punches far above its weight as a vacation destination. It may remind you of the Dalmatian coast but without the crowds. A huge part of Montenegro's draw is the Natural and Culturo-Historical Region of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Bay of Kotor is one of the most arresting natural landscapes in the world. A long, deep bay driven into the coastline of Montenegro, flanked by perilously steep mountains and open to the Adriatic through a slim bottleneck, it is one of those places that genuinely takes your breath away. While most visitors head straight to the cobbled streets and dramatic medieval fortifications of Kotor itself, the real gem is actually the nearby town of Perast.

Stepping off the boat onto the dock at Perast is like stepping back in time. Despite the looming presence of the cruise ships that are a constant presence in the bay, and the buzzing of motor launches ferrying tourists back and forth from Kotor, this fairytale town seems to exist in a serene bubble, isolated from the rest of the world. Perast is a calm, peaceful oasis of medieval stone houses tumbling down to the seafront from the sheer slopes behind. With some stunning Baroque and Renaissance mansions and palazzos, it is easy to see why it is often described as the prettiest spot in the Bay of Kotor.

