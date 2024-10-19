The One-Of-A-Kind Waterfront Midwest Road Highlighting Some Of The World's Best Architecture

Few cities in the United States are as architecturally exciting as Chicago. Not only does it have more skyscrapers than Los Angeles and San Francisco combined, but its buildings are constructed in a variety of styles that give it a distinct personality. From the Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building in the Loop to the Neoclassical Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park, the entire city is easy on the eyes. This is perhaps most apparent when rolling down Lake Shore Drive, which meanders along the coast of Lake Michigan and provides unparalleled views of the iconic Chicago skyline.

Officially known as Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable Lake Shore Drive, Lake Shore Drive runs for approximately 16 miles and passes by one of the oldest neighborhoods in Chicago. Its southern end reaches down to Hyde Park, with the northern tip extending towards Edgewater and Kathy Osterman Beach. The road has seen several changes over the years (including gaining nicknames like Leif Ericson Drive and Field Boulevard), but it's always been home to stunning views of both Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. Driving along the highway is an easy way for architecture buffs to soak in many of the area's most prominent buildings. Since it also passes by numerous must-see attractions, it's a quick way to enjoy everything that makes the Windy City a world-class destination.

