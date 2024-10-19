The One-Of-A-Kind Waterfront Midwest Road Highlighting Some Of The World's Best Architecture
Few cities in the United States are as architecturally exciting as Chicago. Not only does it have more skyscrapers than Los Angeles and San Francisco combined, but its buildings are constructed in a variety of styles that give it a distinct personality. From the Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building in the Loop to the Neoclassical Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park, the entire city is easy on the eyes. This is perhaps most apparent when rolling down Lake Shore Drive, which meanders along the coast of Lake Michigan and provides unparalleled views of the iconic Chicago skyline.
Officially known as Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable Lake Shore Drive, Lake Shore Drive runs for approximately 16 miles and passes by one of the oldest neighborhoods in Chicago. Its southern end reaches down to Hyde Park, with the northern tip extending towards Edgewater and Kathy Osterman Beach. The road has seen several changes over the years (including gaining nicknames like Leif Ericson Drive and Field Boulevard), but it's always been home to stunning views of both Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. Driving along the highway is an easy way for architecture buffs to soak in many of the area's most prominent buildings. Since it also passes by numerous must-see attractions, it's a quick way to enjoy everything that makes the Windy City a world-class destination.
Lake Shore Drive is lined with architectural wonders
One of the architectural highlights you'll spot while cruising down Lake Shore Drive is located just a few blocks away from Navy Pier — 900 910 N Lake Shore. Designed by the revolutionary Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the modernist buildings boast first-floor lobbies encased entirely in glass. The rest of the buildings are minimalist, with little more than glass and steel spanning their 29 floors. Another set of buildings designed by Mies, 860 880 North Lake Shore, is just a few blocks away. Built a few years earlier, they sport design elements later perfected by the architect with 900 910.
While several of Mies' high-rises are nestled up to Lake Shore Drive, turning your gaze downtown offers an even more dramatic view of the city's eclectic skyscrapers. Large swathes of the highway have excellent views of the Willis Tower (locally known as the Sears Tower), Aon Center, Two Prudential Plaza, and 311 S Wacker. Many of these are best seen on foot, but Lake Shore Drive is an easy way to soak in the full Chicago skyline from a distance.
Continue south to glimpse the Neoclassical Field Museum in Chicago's Museum Campus and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park. The Field Museum is of particular note, as it's just a stone's throw from Soldier Field. Home to the Chicago Bears, it was designed by Holabird & Roche as an homage to the Roman Colosseum.
Break up your drive with these iconic Chicago attractions
There's plenty of unique architecture to explore along Lake Shore Drive, but you'll also find dozens of attractions to stop and experience on the shores of Lake Michigan. Most visitors take a pitstop at Navy Pier, which hosts seasonal attractions and events. Some consider Navy Pier a tourist trap, so if you don't mind a bit of a walk, consider instead opting for a stroll down the Riverwalk.
Grant Park is locally known as Chicago's front yard, as it's in the Loop just across from Lake Michigan. The 319-acre park includes destinations such as Maggie Daley Park, Buckingham Fountain, and Cloud Gate (informally known as The Bean). A stop here treats you to more than just a closer look at skyscrapers such as the Carbide & Carbon Building, but also art installations like Agora. Anyone up for a bit of a trek can consider heading south a few miles to enjoy one of the best Chinatowns in America.
You can finish your day exploring Lake Shore Drive with sand between your toes since the highway passes numerous public beaches. Oak Street Beach and Ohio Street Beach are nice options, as they're situated near 900 910 N Lake Shore Drive and 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly known as the John Hancock Center). Consider ending your day by walking between the two using the Lakefront Trail to explore Chicago's architectural wonders at a slower pace.