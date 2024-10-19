Sleep In A Picturesque Glass Igloo At One Of The World's Best Resorts For Northern Light Views

Seeing the aurora borealis, better known as the Northern Lights, is a bucket list adventure. It's a sight you will never forget, and the associated bragging rights will rarely be topped. The trip requires you to come in close proximity to Earth's Arctic Circle, and since sections of several countries fall in the ring of aurora activity, there are multiple potential viewing locations. However, since the phenomenon is not static, you must pick your spot wisely, especially if the main objective of your trip is to see this surreal sight.

While you can view the Northern Lights on an island in Canada, Europe's Lapland region, which stretches across the northernmost section of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, is famous for the phenomenon. The Finnish Lapland is accessible and travel-friendly, and this is where you will find one of the best getaways to view the aurora borealis in all its swirling, colorful glory. The glass igloos of the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland's Saariselkä Fell region allow you to watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your bed. They are remotely located, so it's dark enough to get a clear view without being hindered by light pollution, all while enjoying the comforts of a Nordic resort. This is truly a winter wonderland where you can fulfill your dream of watching the aurora borealis.

