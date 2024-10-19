Sleep In A Picturesque Glass Igloo At One Of The World's Best Resorts For Northern Light Views
Seeing the aurora borealis, better known as the Northern Lights, is a bucket list adventure. It's a sight you will never forget, and the associated bragging rights will rarely be topped. The trip requires you to come in close proximity to Earth's Arctic Circle, and since sections of several countries fall in the ring of aurora activity, there are multiple potential viewing locations. However, since the phenomenon is not static, you must pick your spot wisely, especially if the main objective of your trip is to see this surreal sight.
While you can view the Northern Lights on an island in Canada, Europe's Lapland region, which stretches across the northernmost section of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, is famous for the phenomenon. The Finnish Lapland is accessible and travel-friendly, and this is where you will find one of the best getaways to view the aurora borealis in all its swirling, colorful glory. The glass igloos of the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland's Saariselkä Fell region allow you to watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your bed. They are remotely located, so it's dark enough to get a clear view without being hindered by light pollution, all while enjoying the comforts of a Nordic resort. This is truly a winter wonderland where you can fulfill your dream of watching the aurora borealis.
Glass igloos at Finland's Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort
Getting to the village of Saariselkä, which is actually inside the Arctic Circle, requires a two-hour flight from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to Ivalo, the closest airport to the resort. Kakslauttanen is a sprawling property with its own forested wilderness, so you can explore Lapland's iconic natural landscape without leaving the property. There are several dark spots in the vicinity where you can escape any ambient light from surrounding buildings and watch the lights unimpeded. However, the best place to watch them, of course, is from your bed in the glass igloo. Wrapped in warm blankets, you can look up through the glass ceiling and marvel at the aurora borealis. Even if the lights are not visible, sleeping under the open sky is a novel experience on both clear and snowy nights.
While the resort is by no means cheap, there are still a few different options you can choose from depending on your budget and group size. The basic two-person glass igloo costs about $680 a night, and if you want one with a sauna, you'll have to shell out a little over $800 a night. The largest ones, which cost around $3,800 per night, can house up to 12 people and come with an attached sauna and spacious, fur-lined common areas. Note that these prices change drastically depending on the season, as rates get more expensive during the winter months.
Plan your Northern Lights getaway in Finland's Lapland
The Finnish Lapland also packs in some culture, as it is the home of the Sámi — the EU's only recognized indigenous people. There's much to do here in addition to gazing at the Northern Lights, making the area great for a romantic escape as well as a family getaway. However, you will want to plan your trip in a way that maximizes your chances of seeing the aurora, which follows a roughly 11-year cycle in terms of intensity. There is a peak between early 2024 and late 2025, after which the intensity of the lights will diminish until the next cycle begins.
Lapland is close to Earth's North Pole, so the gorgeously stark Nordic landscape is accompanied by biting cold weather and very few hours of sunlight. Temperatures can go as high as 63 degrees Fahrenheit in July and as low as 7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. The long nights also increase the chances of seeing the aurora. If the prices at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort seem too steep, there are more pocket-friendly accommodation options (glass-topped and otherwise) in the vicinity.
For similar adventures in the U.S., you can also catch the Northern Lights on an Alaskan cruise, depending on when you plan your trip. If experiencing stunning natural beauty through giant glass domes is something you enjoy, consider sailing over the largest underground lake in the U.S. on a glass-bottomed boat. You will find as much to marvel at looking down into the water as you will looking up at the sky.