One Of America's Best Breweries Is A German-Inspired Destination On The Milwaukee River

Anyone who knows their beer facts might not find it surprising that Milwaukee, Wisconsin was named one of the best cities in America for beer enthusiasts, according to a 2022 USA Today reader poll. You probably have heard of the famous domestic, Miller Lite, brewed in town since 1973. But Milwaukee has even more to offer than the well-known beers. As of 2024, craft beer and breweries seem to be leading the hops and wheat industry, specifically the city's Lakefront Brewery. Founded in the late '80s, the location has become a household name in Milwaukee and ranked second on TripAdvisor's 10 Best U.S. Breweries list for 2024.

Advertisement

Like several other local Milwaukee outposts, you can bet European inspiration has seeped into the beloved Lakefront Brewery. From IPAs to lagers, kölsch-style, and porters, the location offers a variety of products and seasonal flavors, like Oktoberfest, to celebrate the German beer heritage. On top of that, the food menu is inspired by German cuisine, with offerings like pretzel bites, kielbasa, and bratwurst.

But what makes Lakefront Brewery stand out is the care the staff takes to ensure a great visitor experience. Located along the Milwaukee River, the company set up a scenic beer garden just along the waterway where customers can taste the latest brew with a view. Brewers even make gluten-free and non-alcoholic beverages to benefit any dietary needs or personal preferences. Just as many German breweries do, the staff produce their beverages with pride, from the label down to the ingredients. They even have a "graveyard" page on their website for flavors that didn't have a long shelf-life, but were once appreciated. You'll have to take a tour to experience the impact the business truly has on its community.

Advertisement