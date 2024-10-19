One Of America's Best Breweries Is A German-Inspired Destination On The Milwaukee River
Anyone who knows their beer facts might not find it surprising that Milwaukee, Wisconsin was named one of the best cities in America for beer enthusiasts, according to a 2022 USA Today reader poll. You probably have heard of the famous domestic, Miller Lite, brewed in town since 1973. But Milwaukee has even more to offer than the well-known beers. As of 2024, craft beer and breweries seem to be leading the hops and wheat industry, specifically the city's Lakefront Brewery. Founded in the late '80s, the location has become a household name in Milwaukee and ranked second on TripAdvisor's 10 Best U.S. Breweries list for 2024.
Like several other local Milwaukee outposts, you can bet European inspiration has seeped into the beloved Lakefront Brewery. From IPAs to lagers, kölsch-style, and porters, the location offers a variety of products and seasonal flavors, like Oktoberfest, to celebrate the German beer heritage. On top of that, the food menu is inspired by German cuisine, with offerings like pretzel bites, kielbasa, and bratwurst.
But what makes Lakefront Brewery stand out is the care the staff takes to ensure a great visitor experience. Located along the Milwaukee River, the company set up a scenic beer garden just along the waterway where customers can taste the latest brew with a view. Brewers even make gluten-free and non-alcoholic beverages to benefit any dietary needs or personal preferences. Just as many German breweries do, the staff produce their beverages with pride, from the label down to the ingredients. They even have a "graveyard" page on their website for flavors that didn't have a long shelf-life, but were once appreciated. You'll have to take a tour to experience the impact the business truly has on its community.
Brew tours are where you can explore
While Wisconsin boasts several underrated vacation spots, Milaukee's Lakefront Brewery was named the best attraction for out-of-town guests in 2023 by Shepherd's Express. It's also one of the city's most decorated breweries, having won several awards for its beers and tour offerings. Popular excursions around town pin this stop to their itinerary. One highly-rated experience on Viator takes you on a guided tour through Lakefront (along with two other breweries), where you can scope out where the pints are produced and learn how it's made. At the time of writing, the tour costs about $100 per person and includes a tasting up to 12 beers — four at each stop — and a snack. According to one review, the snack is a delicious pretzel with beer cheese served at Lakefront. The tour's operator plans round-trip transportation in a Sprinter van to get the group around town safely.
During the guided tours around the breweries, you'll get behind-the-scenes access to Milwaukee's finest. Viator even features Lakefront as one of America's top-rated brew tours. Its award-winning attraction includes four eight-ounce beers and a souvenir pint glass. Lakefront's adventure lasts about an hour, but the Viator experience is about three hours, so you will have plenty of time at each brewery to learn about the history and guzzle an ale. The experience is rated 4.5 stars, and given the booming beer industry in Milwaukee, this tour might be one of the best budget-friendly ways to educate yourself and taste the products.
More than just a brewery
Patrons stay loyal to Lakefront for its tasty libations, but its more than just a brewery. The company keeps locals and tourists raving about their location with in-person events, specials, and an exciting social media presence. Aside from the weekly specials, the staff hosts Forum Fun Nights, where customers can drink for free, as well as pub trivia nights. Monthly events include Keg Stand Up, a comedy show, and Drag Queen Bingo. Lakefront is also expanding its horizons by throwing a full-on wrestling show, Brawl in the Beer Hall. Seasonally, they entertain festivals, like Summerfest and Fall Fest of Ale. For a more regular crowd, you can head there on Thursdays, which is Curdsday, and find locals trying specialty cheese curds flavors from the Curdwagon — a food truck — along the water.
If you visit while on a romantic getaway, reserve Date Night in the Chalet. You and your loved one can have an intimate meal overlooking the production room. The room can only be reserved for an hour and a half, and it's $20 for the experience. If don't have a partner to share your time with at the brewery, you sure will fall in love with the staff and establishment all on your own. Their over 41,400 Instagram followers are proof of that. Don't just hide behind social media, show up in person to see what one of America's best breweries is all about.