One Of Canada's Best Island Getaways Is A Paradise Of Farmers Markets, Beaches, And Boutiques
While not quite as hard to reach as Canada's remote Sable Island, one of the country's best island getaways still requires tourists to step aboard a ferry or seaplane. The destination in question — Salt Spring Island — makes the journey worth it by introducing visitors to a wealth of gorgeous beaches, charming shops, and other fascinating attractions. The island is situated off the coast of Vancouver, alongside a multitude of other Gulf Islands, and is shielded from the North Pacific by the large Vancouver Island.
Perfect for a summer getaway, the Canadian community of Salt Spring Island flourishes in the warm weather. As the most populated of the Gulf Islands, the island is home to around 11,600 permanent residents, but the population multiplies during summer. These summer crowds love Salt Spring Island for its sunny beaches, hiking trails, and unique treasures available at local farmers markets and stores. While off-season visitors can still enjoy these iconic island activities in spring and late fall, Salt Spring's chilly winter months are best suited for cozying up by the fireplace at a nearby inn. No matter when you make your trip to Salt Spring Island, here are some of the most important things to know before visiting.
Salt Spring Island's best beaches and natural wonders
With miles of shoreline overlooking the Salish Sea, Salt Spring Island boasts an enviable collection of beaches. Open to guests from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Beddis Beach is a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing. For a day spent searching for sand dollars and walking along the pier, travelers can explore the tidal pools and mud flats of Fernwood Point Beach. Want to take a walk (or swim) on the wild side? Branch out from the beaches and head to Blackburn Lake, a popular spot for nudists to go swimming sans swimsuit. If you fall in love with the lifestyle, you can find more clothing-optional travel spots with this list of nude beach resorts.
After lounging at the beach, discover Salt Spring Island's other lovely landscapes at the local parks. Mount Erskine Park, covered in Douglas firs and mossy cliffs, invites hikers to trek the trails and search for fairy doors. Meanwhile, about 30 minutes south of Mount Erskine by car, Mount Maxwell Park treats outdoorsy explorers to stunning views from Baynes Peak, one of the highest points on the island. For a weekend of camping or scuba diving, visitors can hit up Ruckle Park. Just make sure to check the Ruckle Park website for up-to-date advisories and facility information.
Peruse farmers markets and boutiques on Salt Spring Island
You don't want to miss the incredible farmers markets on Salt Spring Island. Open from 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. every Saturday from the end of March to the end of October, the Salt Spring Saturday Market is one of the island's top attractions. With vendors offering everything from farm-fresh produce and organic cider to French pastries and handmade jewelry, you're sure to find a memorable souvenir or delicious snack. Visitors can also catch a food-only version of the market on Tuesdays in the afternoon from June through October, but the times and dates change yearly. Located in Centennial Park near the bustling streets of Ganges, the island's main village, the market is an excellent place to start or end a shopping spree. Check the website to see a full list of vendors and the year's opening and closing dates for the market.
A delightful collection of boutiques, bookstores and artisan storefronts decorate downtown Ganges. Fashion-forward travelers can shop for vintage finds at Bohemia Consignment or a cute new outfit at women's clothing store Twang & Pearl. Literary minds will appreciate the diverse titles at Black Sheep Books and Salt Spring Books. The village has a variety of cafes to while away a slow afternoon at, as well as chocolate shops, art galleries, and board game shops. For other goodies, gifts and mementos, check out stores like Saltspring Soapworks and Old Salty. Need to broaden your souvenir search? Check out this trick for finding the best travel gifts on vacation.