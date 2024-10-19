One Of Canada's Best Island Getaways Is A Paradise Of Farmers Markets, Beaches, And Boutiques

While not quite as hard to reach as Canada's remote Sable Island, one of the country's best island getaways still requires tourists to step aboard a ferry or seaplane. The destination in question — Salt Spring Island — makes the journey worth it by introducing visitors to a wealth of gorgeous beaches, charming shops, and other fascinating attractions. The island is situated off the coast of Vancouver, alongside a multitude of other Gulf Islands, and is shielded from the North Pacific by the large Vancouver Island.

Perfect for a summer getaway, the Canadian community of Salt Spring Island flourishes in the warm weather. As the most populated of the Gulf Islands, the island is home to around 11,600 permanent residents, but the population multiplies during summer. These summer crowds love Salt Spring Island for its sunny beaches, hiking trails, and unique treasures available at local farmers markets and stores. While off-season visitors can still enjoy these iconic island activities in spring and late fall, Salt Spring's chilly winter months are best suited for cozying up by the fireplace at a nearby inn. No matter when you make your trip to Salt Spring Island, here are some of the most important things to know before visiting.

