5 Of The Best Activities To Do With Kids On Kiawah Island, South Carolina

South Carolina is no stranger to gorgeous islands just offshore that boast local wildlife, white sand beaches, and incredible natural landscapes. If you're planning a trip to the Palmetto State with kids, you may be interested in places like Coligney Beach on the beautiful Hilton Head Island or a charming historic walk down the main street in Charleston.

Advertisement

However, one of the best places to visit with children in tow is Kiawah Island. Situated just below Charleston, Kiawah is another natural paradise, complete with golf courses, miles of bike trails, and pristine beaches.

But when it comes to kid-friendly activities, there's a bit of a catch. Most of the island's attractions are part of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, so you must be staying onsite to enjoy them. We've compiled a list of the top five activities to do with Kids on Kiawah, and we've labeled whether they're open to the public or part of the resort's amenities.