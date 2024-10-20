5 Of The Best Activities To Do With Kids On Kiawah Island, South Carolina
South Carolina is no stranger to gorgeous islands just offshore that boast local wildlife, white sand beaches, and incredible natural landscapes. If you're planning a trip to the Palmetto State with kids, you may be interested in places like Coligney Beach on the beautiful Hilton Head Island or a charming historic walk down the main street in Charleston.
However, one of the best places to visit with children in tow is Kiawah Island. Situated just below Charleston, Kiawah is another natural paradise, complete with golf courses, miles of bike trails, and pristine beaches.
But when it comes to kid-friendly activities, there's a bit of a catch. Most of the island's attractions are part of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, so you must be staying onsite to enjoy them. We've compiled a list of the top five activities to do with Kids on Kiawah, and we've labeled whether they're open to the public or part of the resort's amenities.
Visit Beachwalker Park, which is open to the public
When driving onto Kiawah Island, you'll notice a guard station about half a mile in on the Kiawah Island Parkway. If you take a right just before the station on Beachwalker Drive, you can head down to the only public-access beach on the island, Beachwalker Park.
The high season runs from May through Labor Day, so parking is limited on site, and you must pay for your spot. Alternatively, you can park elsewhere and either walk or ride bicycles to the beach to avoid the fee (and the wait).
Beach days are always a treat for children because you can play in the sand and water for hours on end. The beaches on Kiawah Island are pristine and beautiful, and even during the high season, they don't feel overly crowded. Sunset is a magical time to be on the beach since the park is on the western edge of the island, where the sun meets the ocean.
Bike around the island - bike paths are everywhere
Driving on Kiawah is mostly limited to resort guests. You can get a driving pass if you're planning on golfing or eating at one of the island's restaurants (like the Loggerhead Grill), but otherwise, biking is the only option for public guests.
Fortunately, Kiawah has over 30 miles of paved bike paths, and most of them are open to the public. They take you across bridges, next to ponds, and through many natural areas where you can see South Carolina's wildlife (including gators) on full display. Little kids may get tired easily, so we highly recommend using a trailer seat if possible.
But where will you get your bikes? If you live close enough to Kiawah, you can bring your own and park at Beachwalker. The sand is compact enough to ride on to most other parts of the island, or you can ride along the paved roadways and bike paths. There are bike rental services, but most of them are on John's Island (like Island Bike and Surf and Surfscooter). These rental companies can deliver bikes to your room if you're staying at the resort. Otherwise, you'll have to ride or haul them in yourself.
Visit Night Heron Park (for resort guests only)
One of the best ways to experience the full majesty of Kiawah Island is to stay at the Golf Resort. This way, you can access all the amenities and attractions on the island, most of which are centered around Night Heron Park. Because we're talking about kid-friendly activities, most of your time will be spent here.
First, there's a pool onsite, so you and your kiddos can lounge and catch some sun. There's a full playground, a stage for live shows, and the Turtle's Nest Art Studio. If you or your kids get hungry during the day, you can check out the newly renovated Nest Market Cafe, which offers pre-made food and snacks.
Night Heron Park is also where many events take place, including guided wildlife tours, art classes, and Kamp Kiawah, which offers tons of fun activities for kids at the resort. Your little ones may never want to leave! Plus, since you're staying at the resort, you can rent bicycles and explore the various paved paths in and around the park.
Go golfing
Golfing is practically a way of life on Kiawah Island, which is why there are four unique courses available. They are Cougar Point, Osprey Point, Ocean, Turtle Point, and Oak Point. No matter your skill level or experience, you're sure to have a blast when exploring the beauty and impressive grandeur of these courses. Each one is expertly designed and landscaped to be both challenging and enjoyable for all ages.
Best of all, they're open to the public. You need to reserve a tee time to access the courses by car if you're not staying at the resort. Otherwise, you can head to one or all of the courses at your leisure (although you may not get to play without a reservation).
Golfing is an excellent kid-friendly activity because you don't have to be diligent and keep an accurate score. Plus, if your little ones are serious about learning the game, they can take classes at the Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Center (next to the Turtle Point Golf Course). Once they've mastered their posture and swing, they'll be ready to hit the links in no time. You can even outfit them with the proper attire before setting up the first hole.
Go fishing at public and private-access fishing spots
Fishing is one of those activities that your children will love and remember for the rest of their lives. While we don't recommend this option for little kids and toddlers, it's perfect for when your child is at least eight or nine years old.
The best public fishing spot is at Beachwalker Park. However, because it's open to the public, you have to be careful about when you visit, as it can get crowded during the busy season. Also, you'll need to secure a fishing license before you can reel in any catch.
Alternatively, you can book a charter fishing expedition through the resort. These charters can either stay inland and allow you to catch fish in the rivers and streams on Kiawah, or they can venture out past the sand and into the ocean. If you book a charter, you don't need an individual fishing license.
Kiawah Island Golf Resort also hosts a family fishing expedition that focuses more on seeing the local wildlife. The captain will help you and your children spot dolphins (like those jumping in the waves outside of Hunting Island), gators, birds, and more. There will also be opportunities for fishing should your little ones want something to hold up for photos. There's even a shark fishing option for kids with nerves of steel (catch and release only).
How we chose our kid-friendly activities
Planning a vacation with children can always be challenging, especially if your kids are of different ages and genders. Because it's hard to find something that's fun for everyone, we focused on activities that are appealing to both toddlers and tweens. You can also feel free to customize these options to fit your specific needs. For example, maybe you can do something fun for your oldest child and find a way to bring a younger child along for the ride.
We also tried to find family-friendly options that don't require a resort stay. While the Kiawah Island Golf Resort is spectacular, we recognize that it may be beyond some families' budgets. So, it's best to focus on activities that are open to the public whenever possible.
Finally, we looked for activities that can take at least a few hours to accomplish. Kids are hard to keep entertained for too long, so it's best to find attractions that will hold their attention for as long as possible.