Escape To Wisconsin's Lake Paradise For Windsurfing, Adventure, And World-Class Fishing
Often overlooked in favor of the more dramatic beauty of the coasts, the American Midwest has no shortage of stunning scenery. While the state of Minnesota bills itself as "The Land of 10,000 Lakes," neighboring Wisconsin actually beats it out with over 15,000. This makes Wisconsin second only to Alaska when it comes to lakes per state, so it should come as no surprise that freshwater outdoor activities are central to the local way of life. Wisconsin is a land of great natural beauty, where boating, fishing, and winter recreation reign supreme. You can find all of this and more in Lake Winnebago.
Located about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay, Lake Winnebago is the largest lake situated entirely within the state of Wisconsin. Despite its hefty size (30 miles long by 10 miles wide, 215 square miles), the lake is relatively shallow, only reaching a maximum depth of 21 feet. This means that in the summer the lake warms up to temperatures reaching nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for windsurfers and kitesurfers to spend all day on the water without catching a chill.
Winnebago is a popular destination, drawing visitors from around the state for its outdoor adventures no matter the season. Its shoreline is home to several towns — including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh — which feature tons of restaurants, stores, and accommodations, making them a great center of operations for your water-based activities.
Lake Winnebago is a mecca for wind sports
The size of Lake Winnebago guarantees windy conditions year round, and locals harness these powerful breezes in order to enjoy a variety of wind-centric sports. In the summer, the lake is one of the premium spots in the midwest for windsurfing and kitesurfing, its shallow depth and sandy bottom making it ideal for novices.
These pursuits aren't just limited to the warm months, however. Come wintertime, the lake completely freezes over and the wind picks up. Donning thick cold-weather attire, hardcore enthusiasts converge on the lake during these frigid months to take part in ice boat races. Using lightweight boats on blades attached to sails, participants let the wind propel them along the frozen surface of the lake. Others opt for ice kiting, where they don skis, ride sleds, or mount snowboards and catch the wind with a large kite, proving just how determined Wisconsinites are to get out on the water, all months of the year.
Whether you're keen to glide across the lake in the spring, summer, fall, or winter, check out Wind Power Watersports in Fond du Lac. They offer gear for sale or rental, as well as expert instruction and guidance.
Hook into a Lake Monster
Fishing is serious business in Wisconsin, and Lake Winnebago is a magnet for those hoping to land a lunker. The lake is home to several species of fish, including bass, Northern pike, bluegill, walleye, sturgeon, and the highly-sought-after muskellunge, which can reach sizes of 20 to 30 pounds. While shore fishing can be productive, given the lake's size, the best way to fish here is from a boat. Luckily, there are many reputable charter services that operate out of Oshkosh.
Winter ice fishing is huge on Lake Winnebago, where up to 10,000 vehicles can be found parked on the ice on peak days. Armed with chainsaws and augers, anglers cut holes in the ice and spend time in heated "shanties" while waiting for the fish to bite. Due to the gear needed and safety concerns about thickness, it's best to hire an ice-fishing guide who's experienced on the lake and knows the ropes before setting out to hook your monster.
For the truly dedicated ice angler, there's also the 16-day sturgeon season, when fish hunters are allowed to harvest these prehistoric monsters with spears. Taking place in February, sturgeon spearing has a long history in Lake Winnebago, with regulated seasons designed to prevent overfishing being introduced in 1931. You're only allowed one sturgeon per season, and there's a list of other regulations to make sure the fishery remains vital for the years to come.