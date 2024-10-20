Escape To Wisconsin's Lake Paradise For Windsurfing, Adventure, And World-Class Fishing

Often overlooked in favor of the more dramatic beauty of the coasts, the American Midwest has no shortage of stunning scenery. While the state of Minnesota bills itself as "The Land of 10,000 Lakes," neighboring Wisconsin actually beats it out with over 15,000. This makes Wisconsin second only to Alaska when it comes to lakes per state, so it should come as no surprise that freshwater outdoor activities are central to the local way of life. Wisconsin is a land of great natural beauty, where boating, fishing, and winter recreation reign supreme. You can find all of this and more in Lake Winnebago.

Located about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay, Lake Winnebago is the largest lake situated entirely within the state of Wisconsin. Despite its hefty size (30 miles long by 10 miles wide, 215 square miles), the lake is relatively shallow, only reaching a maximum depth of 21 feet. This means that in the summer the lake warms up to temperatures reaching nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for windsurfers and kitesurfers to spend all day on the water without catching a chill.

Winnebago is a popular destination, drawing visitors from around the state for its outdoor adventures no matter the season. Its shoreline is home to several towns — including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh — which feature tons of restaurants, stores, and accommodations, making them a great center of operations for your water-based activities.

