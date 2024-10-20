America's Largest Airport Has Some Of The Best Food Options

Denver International Airport always seems to be under construction. With the surrounding region seeing constant population growth and the airport serving as a hub for connecting flights, the facility is aiming to support over 100 million annual passengers in the coming years. Part of that expansion means the addition of new restaurants — and if you arrive at the airport several times throughout the year, there's likely to be a new spot for you to explore.

Advertisement

For example, this year saw the addition of El Chingon to Concourse B, offering up Mexican cuisine with a contemporary flair. Mizu Sushi Izakaya and Aviano Coffee also opened in Concourse B. The former dishes out Japanese food in an elegant setting, while the latter sells a variety of lattes, cappuccinos, and other coffee-based beverages. Beyond restaurants, you'll find bizarre airport attractions like the Meow Wolf Store, which arrived in September, making DEN a unique place to hang out before your flight.

Those additions are just the tip of the iceberg. Plans are floating around that indicate four new concourses could be added to the airport by 2045, bringing with them 100 new gates. Whether or not the expansion pans out is another story, but if it does, they'll likely arrive alongside dozens of new restaurants. The currently available concourses are home to at least 20 restaurants each, meaning you may have over 80 new dining options at Denver International Airport in the years ahead.

Advertisement