The Most Bizarre Attractions In Airports Across The World

One of the most beautiful airport activities ever created is the Butterfly Garden inside Terminal 3 of Changi Airport. It is actually the world's biggest butterfly garden that happens to also be located inside an airport. Singapore's Changi Airport is famous around the globe for having some of the most bizarre, albeit fascinating, attractions inside its walls. There is even another odd point of interest at this airport on this very list, so get ready for that later on.

Inside this enchanting attraction there are more than a thousand butterflies that come from up to 40 different species freely roaming in their tropical habitat. The airport provides 330 square meters for the travelers and butterflies to mingle and it is meticulously designed to make it feel like a real rain forest. This is the ideal place to do a little pre-boarding meditation to quell any plane anxiety.

The space even features a 6 meter tall waterfall right in the center of the butterfly world to really make it feel authentic. Side note, this airport also happens to feature the world's largest indoor waterfall in another terminal. It sends 500,000 liters of rain water cascading through the ceiling every day and it's an equally amazing sight to see pre-flight.

