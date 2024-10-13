The Most Bizarre Attractions In Airports Across The World
There are over 40,000 airports around the world and over 102,000 flights embarking every single day on average. With so many people spending time in these transportation hubs on a daily basis, it shouldn't be too surprising that there is actually a lot more to do there than just sitting around in an airport lounge and waiting to board your flight. On the contrary, there are actually some extremely intriguing, unique, and just plain odd attractions hiding within airports.
You'd probably never guess that you could go on an ice-skating date, visit a museum, play with dogs, or wander around a hedge maze before a flight. However, all of these things and more are actually a very real possibility at certain innovative airports. The Islands team dug through all the offerings at major air terminals and ended up discovering these insanely strange airport attractions around the world.
Butterfly Garden at Changi Airport (Singapore)
One of the most beautiful airport activities ever created is the Butterfly Garden inside Terminal 3 of Changi Airport. It is actually the world's biggest butterfly garden that happens to also be located inside an airport. Singapore's Changi Airport is famous around the globe for having some of the most bizarre, albeit fascinating, attractions inside its walls. There is even another odd point of interest at this airport on this very list, so get ready for that later on.
Inside this enchanting attraction there are more than a thousand butterflies that come from up to 40 different species freely roaming in their tropical habitat. The airport provides 330 square meters for the travelers and butterflies to mingle and it is meticulously designed to make it feel like a real rain forest. This is the ideal place to do a little pre-boarding meditation to quell any plane anxiety.
The space even features a 6 meter tall waterfall right in the center of the butterfly world to really make it feel authentic. Side note, this airport also happens to feature the world's largest indoor waterfall in another terminal. It sends 500,000 liters of rain water cascading through the ceiling every day and it's an equally amazing sight to see pre-flight.
Ice Rink at Incheon Airport (South Korea)
If you happen to be departing on a romantic trip from Incheon Airport, you have the opportunity to impress your partner with a fun date right in the terminal. This South Korean airport features its very own ice skating rink that is open throughout the entire year. It is open from 10 am until 8 pm every day and costs less than $3 for adults to participate. Imagine struggling to get through the humid airport in the middle of summer and being given the chance to cool off before your flight with a quick skate around a perfectly chilled rink.
Even though it sounds a bit strange at first, it kind of makes sense as an in-airport activity when you think about it. Children will surely be occupied with ice skating even if your flight gets delayed for an unusual reason and it can be a pleasant activity for couples waiting to set off on a trip. When you get bored of skating, Incheon Airport also has a spa and an entire movie theater to keep you amused for the duration of your wait.
Archaeological Exhibit at Athens International Airport (Greece)
Greece is known for its epic historic attractions, but if you didn't get your fill during your trip, you could fit a bit more of this in at the Athens Airport. This Greek airport provides one last archaeological exhibit in their departures terminal for travelers to peruse before they hop on their flight. The compact museum space is 200 square meters and it displays a range of pieces, some of which are from as early as the 3rd millennium BC.
In total, there are 172 different artifacts from Greek history to see at the Athens Airport Archaeological Exhibit. These objects include stuff like pottery, tools, and other things that ancient people used in their daily life. It can be a multi-functional stop as well because as one Reddit user explained, "Had a fantastic nap very close to here on a layover. 10/10 exhibition. Would recommend."
McNamara Tunnel of Light at Detroit Airport (United States)
Looking for a photogenic spot in the airport to take a selfie prior to gallivanting on a big trip? The Detroit Airport has you covered. In 2001, this airport added an underground luminescent tunnel inside the Edward H. McNamara Terminal from Concourse A to Concourses B and C. The display is constantly changing and transforming to keep it fresh, so it will likely be a totally new experience every time you fly out of this airport and get to walk through.
The space uses advanced brightly-colored LED lights shining against 9,000 feet of glass panels to put on a one-of-a-kind show for people as they rush to their gate. There is a distinctly futuristic feel to this 700-foot long hallway. However, if you're sensitive to lights or sounds, travelers have the option to pause the exhibition for five minutes at a time by pushing a button at either end of the walkway.
Schiphol Clock at Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport implemented a piece of digital artwork to their Lounge 2 terminal in 2016 that has been catching traveler's eyes ever since. It's called the Schiphol Clock. Created by a Dutch designer named Maarten Baas, this 10-foot high creation depicts a person seemingly working inside of the clock cleaning its face as the hands move around with time.
The video plays for the 12 full hours it takes for the clock to make it halfway through the day. It is extremely realistic and even includes a ladder and door in the design to make it seem like the person in the clock has a whole life outside of its confines. The artist explained that the idea was provoked by the countless employees who work crucial, yet often thankless jobs at the airport, such as cleaning staff. Not only is it a thought-provoking art piece, but it's also a totally functional clock that operates in real time.
Robot Repair Shop at Pittsburgh International Airport (United States)
When people are going to the airport, there are a few things typically looming in their minds. Did they pack everything they needed, where is their gate, is there any good food to get before boarding? However, nobody goes to the airport thinking, "I wonder if I have time to visit the Robot Repair Shop!" Hilariously, this could be a real consideration when you're flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania.
Fraley's Robot Repair Shop is a tiny art installation tucked away in Concourse A that is meant to seem like a real storefront. This is another one of those odd airport attractions that can be a great travel hack for families to keep their young kids entertained. Sometimes, all you need in the middle of a hectic travel day is a brief moment of light-hearted laughter and this exhibit aims to provide that. It seems to be doing its job because as one traveler on Google Reviews shared, "Silly, but I love walking by. Always puts a smile on my face – even arriving for flights before dawn."
Meow Wolf Store at Denver International Airport (United States)
Meow Wolf is a well-known company that develops otherworldly, immersive art experiences for their visitors. They have created several of these hands-on installations across the United States from Santa Fe to Las Vegas and there is even a new permanent exhibit location opening up in Los Angeles. If you're traveling through Denver International Airport, you don't even have to leave the building to get a taste of Meow Wolf and buy some brand merch.
In 2024, this airport opened an official Meow Wolf store for passengers to rummage through while they are awaiting their flight. This is unlike any run-of-the-mill terminal shop with magazines, neck pillows and candy, though. The store carries neon-colored jackets, plush toys that look like they're from outer space, and cozy blankets with funny designs. Even if you're not in the market for any of their peculiar trinkets and travel gear, it's still fun to explore all their unusual offerings.
On-Site Brewery at Munich International Airport (Germany)
Unwinding with a beer at the airport isn't that uncommon, but in Munich International Airport you can actually get one that was brewed right there on-site. Airbräu was the world's very first airport brewery that served up its own beers and it remains the only in-airport brewery that exists in all of Europe . As of this writing, they've been brewing lager for more than 20 years, so you know you will be getting a higher quality drink than the average airport beer.
In addition to providing the perfect ice-cold beverage before your flight, Airbräu puts their own take on traditional dishes that are cooked with local ingredients. Some of the menu highlights include traditional Bavarian roast pork, Munich white sausage, and a Bavarian-style burger. The brewery is open every single day from 8 am to 11 pm and it even occasionally holds events like comedy shows and concerts with famous bands.
Yoga Room and Therapy Animals at San Francisco International Airport (United States)
San Francisco International Airport has made it their mission to provide every passenger going through their terminal with the opportunity to relieve any travel stress they might be experiencing. There are a few different amenities their airport offers to chill travelers out. First of all, there is the yoga room.
From 4 am to 11 pm, San Francisco International welcomes visitors to these quiet spaces in Terminals 1,2, and 3 for a bit of meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. It is completely free to use these yoga rooms as long as you want. If practicing mindfulness isn't quite enough to take the edge off, this airport has an alternative solution as well — animals!
In 2013, the San Francisco International Airport unveiled a project called the 'Wag Brigade'. The program would bring trained animal therapy dogs through the terminals to engage with potentially stressed travelers and give them a bit of love in the midst of their journey. All of the animals proudly wear jackets with "Pet Me!" written on them, so that everyone knows that it's completely allowed (and encouraged) to give them some attention. Today, the Wag Brigade consists of 20 dogs that range from tiny to very large breeds, a rabbit, and even a pig named LiLou that joined the team in 2016.
Cultural Gardens at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (United States)
Another airport that wants to help travelers get into their most peaceful mind set possible before departure is the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii. This aesthetic airport features several soothing cultural gardens around the ticketing lobby at Terminal 2 and the E Gates. These beautiful gardens were created by a landscape architect named Richard C. Tongg when the Daniel K. Inouye Airport was first constructed 62 years ago.
There are three gardens at the airport in total that embody traditions from Hawaiian, Japanese, and Chinese cultures. For instance, the Chinese garden has a Koi pond with fish swimming around in it and it is filled with bamboo trees and flowering plants native to China. Whereas the Hawaiian-style garden is lit-up by Luau torches in the evening and grows things like bananas, coconuts, exotic ferns, and more.
Several ponds are placed throughout these green spaces and each garden is attached to the others via things like stepping stones and bridges. Visitors might also be able to spot several sculptures on display throughout the garden. All in all, this is a much more scenic place to pass the time than sitting at the crowded area near your gate.
Hedge Maze at Changi Airport (Singapore)
In addition to its butterfly garden and large indoor waterfall, Singapore's Changi Airport also boasts an entire hedge maze for passengers to freely wander from 10 am to 9 pm daily. Changi's hedge maze is actually the biggest one in all of Singapore. Travelers can gain access to the maze with a ticket to the airport's Canopy Park, which costs a little over $10 for adults and $9 for children.
Both kids and adults will be amused for a while trying to find their way out of the 1.8-meter high walls of the hedge maze. At the end of the course there is a watch tower where participants can climb up to the top and sneak a peek at the twisting trail they just managed to escape. It's a good way to get some energy out before taking a flight with your kids.
However, you should probably avoid this airport attraction altogether if you're running low on time before boarding starts. The last thing you want is to get lost in a hedge maze and miss your flight. One other thing to keep in mind before attempting the Changi Hedge Maze is that luggage and bags with wheels are not allowed inside and you must leave these belongings at the secure baggage storage facilities.
Museum at Istanbul Airport (Turkey)
Travelers can get a deeper sense of Turkish culture by spending a bit of time browsing the Istanbul Airport Museum. It is located in the international departures section of the airport to give visitors one last gust of Turkey before they embark on their next adventure. Opened just four years ago, this interesting little exhibit was given artifacts by 29 other museums across the country to fill its space. Today, it grandly showcases 316 pieces of history in total and guests are invited to see it all for around $14 per ticket.
Furthermore, the Istanbul Airport Museum puts on rotating temporary exhibits to complement their permanent collection. While it might seem like a small thing, visitors are extremely grateful to have this gallery when they're faced with a lengthy layover or a delayed flight. One visitor to the museum raved on TripAdvisor, "So many items caught my eye: Jewlery, Coins, Ottoman items, the statue of the Mother Goddess, the head of Medusa etc. all beautifully displayed. This museum is much larger than I had expected and very beautiful. I thoroughly recommend this to you, if you have an hour or two to spare in the Departures Area." After all, why not learn a little extra tidbit about the country before you fly away?
Aviation Museum at College Park Airport (United States)
The College Park Airport in Maryland is one of the best places for travelers to learn all about the world of aviation. This airport is actually the oldest continually-operated airport on the planet. It was established by the real Wright Brothers themselves and it is the spot where Wilbur instructed the very first military pilots on the art of flying. Since then, this airport has been sending planes soaring into the skies for 115 years thus far.
To honor this incredible history, the College Park Airport opened a full-blown aviation museum on its grounds. Whether you're an air travel enthusiast, long-term traveler, or the parent to a child that loves planes, you will want to arrive at the airport early. That way you're 100% sure you will have ample time to appreciate each part of the Aviation Museum.
It's actually a fairly sizable interactive exhibit that shows legit aircrafts, animatronics, and more to teach you all about the evolution of flying. According to one TripAdvisor user there were lots of kid-friendly elements to the museum, including flight simulators and tiny planes and helicopters that little ones could climb into for fun. Other former visitors only have spectacular things to say about the display as well. As another person gushed in their Google Review, "Fun for all ages. We loved the planes, props, and interactive activities. You can get in a few of the planes and take pictures."