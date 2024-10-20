One Of The World's 'Coolest' Villages Is An Authentic Beach Paradise To Escape Bali Crowds
With its beautiful views, delicious food, and spiritual sites, it's easy to see why Bali, Indonesia, is such a popular place to go for all kinds of travelers. Whether you're looking for a yoga retreat away from the city center or a foodie paradise in the heart of it all, you're likely to find what you're looking for. While there are some incredible beaches, travelers agree that some of Bali's iconic destinations are overcrowded tourist traps. But the small island isn't entirely overrun everywhere. There are still some gorgeous spots with semi-secluded beaches, fantastic markets, and amazing food, including the Bali village of Pererenan — one of the world's "coolest" neighborhoods, according to Time Out.
Choosing the right location is an essential travel hack for a tropical vacation to Bali, and this neighborhood is a good place to set up base. Pererenan is located slightly north of Canggu, which is a popular spot that gets its own fair share of tourists. If you take a short car ride, you'll find that Pererenan is just close enough to feel like you're still in the middle of the action without being overwhelmed by a sea of other international travelers. But this place won't stay a hidden gem for long, so it's good to go sooner rather than later while Pererenan is relatively calm. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Pererenan is that it's not remote at all. On the contrary, it's less than an hour from Ngurah Rai International Airport, and there are lots of taxis and rideshares you can use to get around.
Pererenan's unspoiled, unique beaches
Bali is one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, and the best part of visiting Pererenan is going to the beach. While you won't exactly be secluded, you will be able to relax within the natural beauty of Bali. Pererenan Beach is a must-see for beachgoers because of its unique, volcanic black sand and fabulous scenic views. It is a little quieter than other beaches while also being fairly well-equipped with food stands for a convenient, quick bite. There are restaurants and cafés if you're looking for more of a sit-down restaurant. Pererenan Beach also has places to surf, rent equipment, or get instruction. In the evening, be sure to get a good view of the spectacular sunsets.
Echo Beach, which is closer to Canggu and therefore a little more crowded, is also an amazing black sand beach that's becoming increasingly popular with surfers in particular, who flock to this beach for its amazing breaks. You can catch some thrilling waves during the dry season. However, the rough waters also make it difficult to swim, so it's important to only go to Echo Beach if you're experienced. Both beaches have nearby hotels and beach clubs for travelers who are looking for modern amenities, so choosing between them all depends on your vibe. You can even find places to go horseback riding on the beach as well.
Culture, shopping, and food in Pererenan
Because Pererenan has fewer tourists, it's also a great place to experience real life in Bali. The area is surrounded by rice fields where you can take in the beautiful, quiet views and get a better sense of how the locals live. The Pererenan Market is one of the best places to shop for gifts. It's an amazing spot to get local art, handmade items, and clothing as well as produce and groceries if you're looking to take home some flavors that you'll experience on your trip. You can also find street food vendors and occasionally entertainment at the market.
Bali is a foodie's dream come true, so there are so many amazing local restaurants to enjoy. Bali has its own coffee culture, so stopping into a different café every morning to wake yourself up before a day at the beach is a must. Front Café is known for its coffee and breakfast, so it's a great place to start your day. And being so close to the water, you can't get fresher seafood at many of the local restaurants for lunch and dinner, including Pescado Bali, which is more of a Spanish-style tapas place. You can also find other cuisines in the area, including Indian, Mexican, and Italian food. If you're looking for a modern spin on traditional Balinese food, Home by Chef Wayan is becoming increasingly popular amongst gastronomes around the world.