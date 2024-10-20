One Of The World's 'Coolest' Villages Is An Authentic Beach Paradise To Escape Bali Crowds

With its beautiful views, delicious food, and spiritual sites, it's easy to see why Bali, Indonesia, is such a popular place to go for all kinds of travelers. Whether you're looking for a yoga retreat away from the city center or a foodie paradise in the heart of it all, you're likely to find what you're looking for. While there are some incredible beaches, travelers agree that some of Bali's iconic destinations are overcrowded tourist traps. But the small island isn't entirely overrun everywhere. There are still some gorgeous spots with semi-secluded beaches, fantastic markets, and amazing food, including the Bali village of Pererenan — one of the world's "coolest" neighborhoods, according to Time Out.

Advertisement

Choosing the right location is an essential travel hack for a tropical vacation to Bali, and this neighborhood is a good place to set up base. Pererenan is located slightly north of Canggu, which is a popular spot that gets its own fair share of tourists. If you take a short car ride, you'll find that Pererenan is just close enough to feel like you're still in the middle of the action without being overwhelmed by a sea of other international travelers. But this place won't stay a hidden gem for long, so it's good to go sooner rather than later while Pererenan is relatively calm. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Pererenan is that it's not remote at all. On the contrary, it's less than an hour from Ngurah Rai International Airport, and there are lots of taxis and rideshares you can use to get around.

Advertisement