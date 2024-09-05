17 Essential Travel Hacks For Your Tropical Vacation To Bali

The Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia is a dream come true for lovers of islands (we don't mean this site; we already know everyone loves us!). It's home to more than 17,000 of them, after all, spreading all the way from areas west of Singapore to other isles that are close to Australia. Among them is Raja Ampat, a little-known archipelago with surreal beauty, and Bali, an island predominantly Hindu that welcomes millions of visitors each month.

The island is well-accustomed to tourism — we know, we've visited it on multiple occasions — and offers travelers the chance to see ornate temples by the sea, striking countryside, fine beaches, and stay at great beach resorts. For some, it's paradise. While the locals are very much used to outsiders zipping along their streets on scooters, hanging out at cafes, restaurants, and bars, and catching the waves on a surfboard, there are some things that any traveler should be aware of before a trip to the island. Take note, and your next visit to the "Island of the Gods" should be all the more enjoyable.