Glamp On White Sand Beaches On A Secluded Getaway At This Secret Tropical Asian Island

When you think of Singapore, the first thing that may come to mind is Marina Sands Bay — the iconic three-tower skyscraper connected by a boat-shaped rooftop with beautiful gardens, an observation deck, and a swimming pool. Perhaps you have experienced the weird and bizarre attractions inside the Changi Airport, like a butterfly garden and a hedge maze, during a layover to visit one of Asia's lesser-known destinations.

Although white sand beaches aren't what Singapore is best known for, they do exist on Lazarus Island, south of the mainland in the Straits of Singapore. It's a popular weekend getaway spot for locals and expats but essentially unknown to the rest of the world. If you want to unwind and unplug from the hustle and bustle, head to Lazarus Island to experience its stunning C-shaped lagoon, wooded nature path, and well-maintained trails.

The only way to get to the secluded paradise is by boat. You can book a direct ferry from Marina South Pier to Lazarus Island's Pulau Seringat jetty. Alternatively, if you want to see the more developed island of St. John's, you can take a 30-minute ferry there first. It's connected to Lazarus Island by a causeway, which takes about 15 minutes to walk cross. No motor vehicles are allowed on the island, so you can get around by bicycle, which you can rent from GoGreen, located close to the causeway on St. John's Island.

