Glamp On White Sand Beaches On A Secluded Getaway At This Secret Tropical Asian Island
When you think of Singapore, the first thing that may come to mind is Marina Sands Bay — the iconic three-tower skyscraper connected by a boat-shaped rooftop with beautiful gardens, an observation deck, and a swimming pool. Perhaps you have experienced the weird and bizarre attractions inside the Changi Airport, like a butterfly garden and a hedge maze, during a layover to visit one of Asia's lesser-known destinations.
Although white sand beaches aren't what Singapore is best known for, they do exist on Lazarus Island, south of the mainland in the Straits of Singapore. It's a popular weekend getaway spot for locals and expats but essentially unknown to the rest of the world. If you want to unwind and unplug from the hustle and bustle, head to Lazarus Island to experience its stunning C-shaped lagoon, wooded nature path, and well-maintained trails.
The only way to get to the secluded paradise is by boat. You can book a direct ferry from Marina South Pier to Lazarus Island's Pulau Seringat jetty. Alternatively, if you want to see the more developed island of St. John's, you can take a 30-minute ferry there first. It's connected to Lazarus Island by a causeway, which takes about 15 minutes to walk cross. No motor vehicles are allowed on the island, so you can get around by bicycle, which you can rent from GoGreen, located close to the causeway on St. John's Island.
The ultimate sustainable living on a tropical island
Until recently, there were no accommodations on Lazarus Island besides camping in designated areas requiring a permit. Luckily, you can now linger overnight without camp gear. Like some of the best islands for sustainable travel, Lazarus Island has a few eco-friendly accommodations.
Into the Woods has nine luxurious tents by the beach that provide a top-notch glamping experience. Slow living at its finest, each air-conditioned tent has a comfy queen-sized bed, a fully stocked kitchenette, and a welcome kit consisting of a journal, pencil, and natural inks. You can wake up listening to the waves and birds, and then relax by the beach with some writing, drawing, or meditating. Each tent has a camping wagon you can fill with picnic essentials to take anywhere on the island. Bring your own ingredients for an elaborate homemade meal on the patio, or if you don't want to pack your own food, you can preorder packages. The communal bathrooms are steps away and stocked with ethically sourced toiletries.
Another option is Tiny Away Escape, an ecotourism startup that embodies the tiny-house movement to foster a simplified lifestyle by reducing size and consumption. It offers five flawlessly designed properties on Lazarus Island. Each tiny house is powered by solar energy and built with sustainable and durable materials. The units have air-conditioning and an in-suite bathroom, with biodegradable shampoo and body wash. The company also reduces guests' carbon footprint by providing high-tech recycling systems that turn food into compost.
The idyllic and easy destination for outdoor fun
Lazarus Island is full of natural beauty. The pristine white sand beach is the island's main draw, where you can dip in the aqua sea and participate in water activities, like standup paddle boarding, kayaking, and water biking. Lazarus Sea Sports Centre provides equipment rentals and certified instructors for a safe, action-packed day. Lazarus Island has a healthy reef environment, which makes it one of the few spots in Singapore where you can go fishing while enjoying a fantastic view. If you're lucky, you might catch your dinner!
If you're feeling waterlogged, plenty of land-based activities are at your disposal. You can walk or bike along the paved and wooded path around the island to experience the local flora and fauna. You might see the Brahminy kite, the white-throated kingfisher, the gold-ringed cat snake, and many species of vibrant butterflies. Lazarus Island is also home to friendly feline residents. Pack some cat treats, and you might make a friend or two along the way!
Lazarus Island is a true secluded paradise. Besides a convenience store that is only open from Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are no other food and beverage outlets, so pack enough water, food, and other picnic essentials for your trip. The island has two public restrooms — one close to the jetty and the other near the causeway to St. John's Island. Shower facilities are also available but bring your own toiletries and towels.