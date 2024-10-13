The 10 Best Lesser-Known Attractions In Asia, According To Travelers

Vietnam is one of the world's most affordable destinations, and it provides a remarkable cave system that delivers mesmerizing wonder that no other subterranean labyrinth on our planet can. Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Quang Binh province. Paradise and Phong Nha caves are the park's two most accessible. However, if money is no object, an adventure into Hang Son Doong is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's the largest cave known to man. In fact, it's so big that any of Earth's other size-ranked caves will fit comfortably inside. It remains relatively unexplored by tourists, which is mainly due to the limited number of visitors permitted to enter annually and the eye-watering costs that go with it.

However, for those on a regular budget, the stunning Phong Nha Cave is an easier and more affordable option. You explore this one by long-tail boat, drifting along the turquoise river while admiring the natural limestone formations, which is a leisurely yet unforgettable experience. Inside the enormous caverns, your breath will be taken by the illuminated, icicle-like stalactites and towering stalagmites. Unfortunately, tourists can only explore around one mile (1.5km) of the cave's total length of 28 miles (44.5km) of passages. Luckily, however, this is more than enough to leave you spellbound.

Paradise Cave is a much different yet equally captivating experience. This trek is completed on foot after a steep climb or electric buggy ride to the entrance. Your efforts are rewarded with vast caverns and astounding limestone formations. For the adventurous, a paid guide can take you deeper inside and is well worth the extra cost.

