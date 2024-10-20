Visit The Panhandle For A Quiet White Sand Beach That Has The Vibe Of 'Old Florida'

Florida's panhandle has a reputation for having crowded, touristy beach towns, but the area still has plenty of underrated beach getaways if you know where to look. While Destin and Panama City aren't the usual places to look for quiet and secluded escapes, there are dozens of small, lesser-known communities dotted along the Emerald Coast that can provide a lovely respite. One such hidden gem is the tiny town of Inlet Beach, located about half an hour's drive west of Panama City Beach.

Inlet Beach retains its Old Florida charm better than many other Gulf Coast getaways. The tiny town is mostly residential — no nightclubs, sprawling resorts, or chain hotels here. It's the kind of place where you can roam quiet streets freely, and each small lane leads to the wide, beautiful beach. Inlet Beach is the easternmost of the group of towns known as 30A, named for the scenic highway that connects the area. Other towns in the group include the picturesque Florida town of Seaside and neighboring Rosemary Beach.

The centerpiece of Inlet Beach is Camp Helen State Park, which borders Powell Lake. The lake is one of the world's only dune lakes, separated from the sea by only a tiny, shallow inlet or outfall. Depending on the tide and water levels in the lake, salt and freshwater intermix in the lake. According to the park website, it's not uncommon to see saltwater fish swimming alongside freshwater species here.

