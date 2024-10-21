The Budget-Friendly Asian City Considered One Of The World's Safest For A Solo Trip

Solo travelers take a tick-list with them: Can I walk the streets at night? Can I book individual excursions? Can I easily navigate the city on my own? Will I feel lonely traveling alone? It can be a struggle to find destinations that feel safe and solo-friendly, but this East Asian island ticks every box. Taiwan, and in particular its capital city Taipei, was ranked the best city on earth for solo travelers by Ubuy in 2024. Judged by its safety index, meal costs, walkability score, and Tripadvisor activities, the city scored high across the board.

Frequent travelers to Japan or China might recognize familiar elements between Taipei and its neighboring metropoles – Taiwan's history has been turbulent and intertwined with each. Yet, the island's youthful, eclectic capital offers visitors an entirely new experience. Frequent the smoky night markets chocked full of unique Taiwanese cuisine. Explore the stores of independent designers and entrepreneurs. Wander the city's verdant urban parks to spot thriving wildlife in the city center, and enjoy rich Taiwanese history and culture without worrying about the typical hefty price tag of its neighbors.

Visit during the spring to spy floating cherry blossoms without the crowds of tourists who travel to Japan every year to catch the blooms, or between August and October for the warmest climes. Taipei's international airport is easy to access, with several direct connections to the U.S. running daily.

