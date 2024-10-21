The Budget-Friendly Asian City Considered One Of The World's Safest For A Solo Trip
Solo travelers take a tick-list with them: Can I walk the streets at night? Can I book individual excursions? Can I easily navigate the city on my own? Will I feel lonely traveling alone? It can be a struggle to find destinations that feel safe and solo-friendly, but this East Asian island ticks every box. Taiwan, and in particular its capital city Taipei, was ranked the best city on earth for solo travelers by Ubuy in 2024. Judged by its safety index, meal costs, walkability score, and Tripadvisor activities, the city scored high across the board.
Frequent travelers to Japan or China might recognize familiar elements between Taipei and its neighboring metropoles – Taiwan's history has been turbulent and intertwined with each. Yet, the island's youthful, eclectic capital offers visitors an entirely new experience. Frequent the smoky night markets chocked full of unique Taiwanese cuisine. Explore the stores of independent designers and entrepreneurs. Wander the city's verdant urban parks to spot thriving wildlife in the city center, and enjoy rich Taiwanese history and culture without worrying about the typical hefty price tag of its neighbors.
Visit during the spring to spy floating cherry blossoms without the crowds of tourists who travel to Japan every year to catch the blooms, or between August and October for the warmest climes. Taipei's international airport is easy to access, with several direct connections to the U.S. running daily.
Explore Taiwan's rich history and thriving food scene in Taipei
Easily navigated on foot or on the comprehensive Taipei MRT system, Taipei's long history is on display across the Old City. Experience the blend of tradition and modernity on a stroll down Dihua Street, where traditional Chinese medicine shops sit alongside sleek bubble tea cafes, and watch the worshippers plead to divine spirits under the intricately ornamented overhang of the 18th-century Lungshan Temple. Walk across the vast white square that houses Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall and the National Theater and Concert Hall. The exhibitions housed inside are impressive, but the main attraction is the vast, elaborate architecture of the square and the hourly changing of the guards.
It's rare for solo travelers to find a city where they feel entirely comfortable exploring alone at night. However, in Taipei, nerves never come into play. The streets are busy from early evening on, with families gathering to grab their favorite street food snacks at the thriving night markets — a great nighttime alternative to clubs. Mingle with the locals at the market that pops up each nightfall on Raohe Street — one of the oldest in Taipei. The labyrinth of smoking grills and steaming soups serves up Taiwanese classics like beef noodle soup and steamed bao buns stuffed with aromatics. Most meals on offer will cost you less than 65 NTW or $2 USD per serving.
Take a day trip straight into a Studio Ghibli scene
Escape the staggered neon signs and quiet hubbub of central Taipei on an easy and affordable day trip amid the northern Taiwanese mountains. Catch a bus for just 74 NTW from Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT Station to the top of the verdant crag and visit vertiginous Jiufen, a cascading town of black painted walls and ubiquitous red lanterns. It's most famous as the presumed real-life location of Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away", given the uncanny resemblance it bears to a fantastical setting. Sip steaming brews at A-Mei Teahouse, enjoy the traditional architecture of Jiufen Old Street, or venture slightly out of town to catch the thrashing cascades in Shifen.
Hikers should make headway for the mammoth volcano that sits outside the city. The trails that crisscross Yangmingshan National Park, just north of Taipei proper, are dotted with brightly painted temples and viewpoints over the sprawling city. There are bubbling hot springs and weaving rivers found across the park, but it's illegal to take a wild dip so just stick to admiring bankside. Challenge yourself to reach the summit of Seven Stars Mountain for panoramic views on cloudless days, a trail that feels safe for solo hikers even in spite of the sparse numbers of other travelers tackling the climb.