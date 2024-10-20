The Cheapest Way To Get Around Venice Isn't What You'd Expect

Getting around a city in Italy is usually a pretty standard affair. You've got public transportation, rental cars, your own two feet, and taxis (although there are ways to tell if one is legit or a scam). However, if you're visiting Venice, the city of canals, you often have to use different methods. You've likely seen or heard of the famous gondola rides, which are romantic but can cost up to $108 for 30 minutes. If you're trying to explore Italy on an extremely tight budget, this method of transportation is likely not feasible for the entire time you're there. While water taxis are comfortable and fast, taking one from Venice's Marco Polo airport to the city center will set you back around $120. Instead, you should check out Venice's convenient water buses or the gondola traghetto.

If you're just trying to get across the Grand Canal, the gondola traghetto is a boat that takes you for only around $2. You'll see bright yellow signs near the piers and can pay as you get on board. These ferries can fit 10 passengers and have eight docking points in Venice. Note that they don't run on Christmas or New Year's Day. Outside of the Grand Canal, the water buses are your best bet on a budget.