A Bustling Southern City Is Home To The Largest Aquarium In America

There are only a few places in the world where you can see whale sharks up-close in captivity. Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan and Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China are two aquariums in Asia where the giant filter-feeders swim behind glass, but the Georgia Aquarium is the only attraction in the western hemisphere that has them in captivity. The whale shark is an extremely large mammal, known as the largest shark (and fish) in the sea, and averages between 18 and 32 feet in length. Its mouth is massive, stretching to over 4 feet wide. A whale shark's diet mostly consists of zooplankton, like fish eggs and krill, and small fish.

If you love these enormous, spotted sharks, head straight to the Georgia Aquarium's Ocean Voyager exhibit. Almost half of the aquarium's water is centralized in this tank, which is large enough to fit several boats. The creatures joined the Georgia Aquarium roster after being rescued from the Taiwanese fish trade — they would otherwise have been butchered for food.

If marveling at these gentle aquatic giants sounds great but you'd rather get more up close and personal, you're in luck. The Georgia Aquarium is the only place where you can safely SCUBA dive with, and are guaranteed to see, whale sharks, manta rays, and thousands of other fish — all without needing to take a boat out to sea. The SCUBA experience lasts 30 minutes, though you'll also spend two hours out of the water learning about the Ocean Voyager tank and going over safety rules. The whole experience will run you just under $400per person and is only available to Open Water SCUBA-certified divers. Normally you can only see these animals if you dive in the Caribbean!

