From grand shows in Georgia to educational experiences in Alaska, the United States has a wide range of aquariums to visit. Aquariums are one of the best days out for families, couples, individuals, and just about anyone else. Not only do they offer other-worldly glimpses into weird and colorful aquatic ecosystems, but — along with the best American zoos — they are also educational for adults and children alike.

Some aquariums in the United States may be pricey, but they usually offer timeless memories with unique experiences for you and your family. Who could forget walking through oceanic tunnels surrounded by sharks, turtles, and other marine life? Or how about discovering the texture of a stingray for the first time in an aquarium's touch tanks? Some even offer snorkeling opportunities in kaleidoscopes of colorful fishes, or you may even witness animals rarely seen in this part of the world. Furthermore, they are ideal if you're curious about sharks or worried about the rise in shark attacks in the U.S.

From Florida to California, the U.S. has an unbelievable amount of aquariums, covering everything from world-class venues to some dated disappointments (looking at you, Miami Seaquarium). They'll all tell you that they're the best, but how can you really know? Online reviews are usually the most honest source of information, so here are the best aquariums in America, according to reviews.

