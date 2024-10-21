A Short And Famous Drive On California's Coast Is Known To Be One Of The World's Most Scenic

There is perhaps no nation with a greater road trip culture than the United States. The 50 states are blessed with many stunning and storied routes, including the Blue Ridge Parkway in the east, the Pacific Coast Highway in the west, and the historic Route 66 running from Chicago all the way to Santa Monica. The thought of driving these routes in their entirety may sound like a romantic adventure, but travelers must be realistic about the country's vast distances, and sometimes even places with a lot more road rage than others.

Don't fret about driving just a portion of a great American road — it will likely be more than enough adventure. Some routes are so beautiful that you barely drive half an hour to enjoy them. This is certainly true of 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach, California. Here, the asphalt passes windswept cypress trees, rocky outcrops, famous golf courses, and the white sands of Spanish Bay. It is one of the most scenic drives in California.