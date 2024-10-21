A Short And Famous Drive On California's Coast Is Known To Be One Of The World's Most Scenic
There is perhaps no nation with a greater road trip culture than the United States. The 50 states are blessed with many stunning and storied routes, including the Blue Ridge Parkway in the east, the Pacific Coast Highway in the west, and the historic Route 66 running from Chicago all the way to Santa Monica. The thought of driving these routes in their entirety may sound like a romantic adventure, but travelers must be realistic about the country's vast distances, and sometimes even places with a lot more road rage than others.
Don't fret about driving just a portion of a great American road — it will likely be more than enough adventure. Some routes are so beautiful that you barely drive half an hour to enjoy them. This is certainly true of 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach, California. Here, the asphalt passes windswept cypress trees, rocky outcrops, famous golf courses, and the white sands of Spanish Bay. It is one of the most scenic drives in California.
One of the finest stretches of shoreline on America's Pacific coast
17-Mile Drive is a private road that charges $12 per vehicle. View it as a toll, and a pretty small one, especially considering that it is reimbursed when visitors spend $35 or more at all Pebble Beach Resorts restaurants, sans Pebble Beach Market. If you experience the Drive with a tour guide, such as Viator's full-day tour from San Francisco, the fee will be included in the ticket, which starts at around $127.
A luxury motorcoach will pick you up in San Francisco and drive to the charming sights of Monterey and the often overlooked Carmel-by-the-Sea. This is an area rich in culture, history, and attractions, including the literary Americana of John Steinbeck's Cannery Row, the boutique shopping of Carmel's Ocean Avenue, and the many sharks of Monterey Bay Aquarium.
More than 1,000 people have given Viator's service 5 stars and reserved special praise for the drivers' informative, witty narration. Whether you join a tour or drive yourself, the 17-Mile Drive will be an easygoing day out along one of the finest stretches of shoreline on America's Pacific coast.